BOISE — There were some problems with the mask mandate-prohibition bill, HB 339, that prompted its sponsor to halt the debate on it in the House after it had barely begun last week and instead ask to send the bill to the House’s amending order.
House Judiciary Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, an attorney, had pointed out some issues with the bill’s wording. Among them: “While sub-paragraphs A and B qualify that this mask mandate prohibition prohibits the requirement of a mask mandate specifically for the spread of infectious diseases, sub-paragraph C makes no such qualification. It’s only a broad, generic, overarching prohibition on requiring a face shield or a mask for employment or entry or a number of other things.”
So the bill would protect "a welding teacher who refuses to wear a welding helmet, because it’s not qualified in sub-paragraph C,” Chaney told the House. Hospital officials could be forced to accommodate "a surgeon who refuses to wear a mask if it’s a county-owned hospital." He said requirements for "any number of industrial activities, from dust to pollen to industrial paint, sandblasting, other areas of occupational interaction where a face shield or a face mask might be required, would be prohibited under Section C because it is not limited in any way, the way sub-paragraphs A and B are.”
“Now, the way the courts are going to interpret that is since ‘for purposes of slowing or spread of an infectious disease’ are repeated in A and B, they are going to presume that we meant something different by leaving it out of C,” he said. “And I think this has some unintended consequences.”
Chaney also noted constitutional separation-of-powers issues with prohibitions on requirements at courts; along with concern that “to approve this is to presume that there does not exist, anywhere in the world, the infectious disease that would warrant such a requirement under any circumstances,” regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Later in the afternoon, Chaney, who often wears a mask at the Statehouse this year, tested positive for COVID-19. He’s one of six House members who tested positive in a week, leading to an 18-day recess of the Legislature until April 6.
After Chaney's debate, House Majority Leader Mike Moyle asked to set the House at ease, and asked Speaker Scott Bedke; Rep. Karey Hanks, sponsor of HB 339; Rep. Brent Crane, chair of the committee that sent the bill to the full House; and asked Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, to meet him in the hallway. When the House returned, Hanks asked that HB 339 be placed on general orders, the House’s amending order, “for a friendly amendment.” The move was approved by unanimous consent.
PUBLIC ART AMENDMENT SNUBBED
HB 311, Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s bill to require a 60% public vote in a May or November election before a city, county or other local government could install any new public art that costs more than $25,000, came up for amendment in the Idaho House last week, but the House defeated von Ehlinger’s proposed amendment. He proposed to increase the threshold for a vote from $25,000 to $55,000. His amendment also would clarify that it must cost $55,000 in taxpayer funds, not counting private donations. “I urge a yes vote, get it on the calendar and have a fruitful debate on 311,” von Ehlinger told the House.
Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, debated against the amendment. “My concern is how heavy-handed it is, reaching down into local government and telling them how they can or cannot appropriate their funds,” he said.
Von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, who at an earlier committee meeting declared that he considers public art “frivolous” and “unnecessary,” responded, “All these amendments do is make it a more friendly bill to local governments.”
The voice vote on the amendment was divided enough that Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, who chairs the House’s “committee of the whole” that considers amendments to bills, said he was in doubt, and called for division, asking those on each side of the vote to stand and be counted. That showed the amendment clearly had failed.
HOUSE VIOLATES ITS OWN RULES
Here's an email I sent to House leaders last Tuesday night:
“House Rule 24 states:
‘Committee Meetings, Notice of. — The chairman of each standing or select committee shall lay on the Clerk’s desk, to be read previous to adjournment, notice of the time and place of meeting of such committee.’
This rule was not followed with regard to the House Ways & Means Committee meeting on Tuesday, March 16, which was held with 15 minutes notice and never announced on the floor, in deviation from both the rules and previous practice of the House, even during the rush of the final days of the legislative session.
In this unnoticed meeting, the committee introduced a bill, which then was subsequently routed by the speaker directly to the 2nd Reading Calendar with no committee hearing, though that wasn't the motion that was voted on by the Ways & Means Committee, which voted only to introduce the bill.
Transparency and public notice of proceedings of the Legislature are not mere formalities. They are fundamental to the effective and appropriate operation of a citizen legislature governed by the rule of law and accountable to the people of Idaho.
I notified the speaker of my objections to this on behalf of the press. I received no response. Rep. (Megan) Blanksma informed me in a phone call that ‘We are trying to make an adjournment date of the 26th’ and ‘we're going to do what we need to do.’
I respectfully request that the House follow its rules and maintain openness and transparency, and not sacrifice those in the name of political expediency. All Idahoans will be better served.
Thank you,
Betsy Russell, President, Idaho Capitol Correspondents Assn."
The next morning, I spoke with House Speaker Scott Bedke, who said, “The Rule 24 thing is not something that we take lightly. … Expediency shouldn't come at the expense of process. And we'll do better.”
However, he said, “I don't think we're going to unring the bell with regard to the transportation deal." The bill that was newly introduced and was on the House's 2nd Reading Calendar by the end of the day, HB 342, is a new version of Rep. Joe Palmer's bill to more than quadruple the amount of state sales tax dollars that are shifted from the general fund to road projects each year, from the current 1% to 4.5%, or from a minimum of $15 million to $67 million.
The changes to the bill switch from allowing local highway jurisdictions to access proceeds from bonds issued by ITD to just sending payments directly to the local jurisdictions, lowering the amounts they’ll receive. “The transportation members are certainly OK with, I think, those changes,” Bedke said. “I think the stakeholders around the state are. I know the governor's office is.” The House passed the bill Wednesday on a 63-4 vote.
Bedke said, “We're working very diligently to be done by the end of the month.”
However, all that rushing came to naught Friday, as the Legislature recessed until April 6 due to the growing COVID-19 outbreak at the Statehouse.