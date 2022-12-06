Support Local Journalism


Mary Minerva McCroskey State Park is the third largest state park in Idaho with 5,332 acres. It also is the third oldest Idaho State Park, created in 1955 after the donation of 4,400 acres by Virgil McCroskey to the state of Idaho.

Gov. Robert E. Smylie wrote at the time: “Future generations will thank Mr. McCroskey, and I feel certain that they will applaud the State’s decision to accept his generous gift.”

