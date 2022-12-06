...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM
MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches
in the Treasure Valley and Malheur County, except up to 3 inches
along the foothills. Elsewhere, total accumulations of 2 to 6
inches. More snow is expected this weekend, which could mix
with snow in the lower valleys.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Thursday to 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Mary Minerva McCroskey State Park was dedicated in 1955.
Mary Minerva McCroskey State Park is the third largest state park in Idaho with 5,332 acres. It also is the third oldest Idaho State Park, created in 1955 after the donation of 4,400 acres by Virgil McCroskey to the state of Idaho.
Gov. Robert E. Smylie wrote at the time: “Future generations will thank Mr. McCroskey, and I feel certain that they will applaud the State’s decision to accept his generous gift.”
The park is made up of a small mountain range called Skyline Ridge. The ridge includes four mountain tops known as Mineral Mountain, Mission Mountain, Huckleberry Mountain, and Iron Mountain. The park provides a great setting for being with family and friends while enjoying the best views of the Palouse in the state.
Skyline Drive is an 18-mile-long road that rises through a dense cedar forest and Ponderosa pines to spectacular vistas of the rolling Palouse prairie. The road provides access to trails for hikers, mountain bikers, horseback riders, and ATV riders. The road is gravel and narrow with turnarounds widely spaced, so large RVs are not recommended, but for those wanting and willing to explore, you won’t be disappointed.
There are primitive campsites at Fireplace, Mission Mountain, Redtail, and Iron Mountain. All these sites are equipped with tables and fire-rings, and there is a vault toilet at each location. Along Skyline Drive, just shortly past Mission Mountain road near Redtail Campground, is the park’s water source. There is potable water available here from May through September.
The park has over 32 miles of multi-use trails that are open to mountain bikers, hikers, horseback riders, and ATVs. Additionally, there is a picnic shelter and grill available at Fireplace. There are picnic tables available at many various sites along Skyline Drive for a scenic lunch.
Skyline Drive offers several jumping-off points for access to the backcountry of the park via the designated trail system. Please stay on trail to preserve the sensitive habitats and unique recreation opportunities of this special place.
Hunting is not allowed.
One of the major attractions and values of McCroskey State Park is the wide variety of vegetation types. With old growth Ponderosa pine, mature cedars, and endangered Palouse prairie grasslands, the park provides a unique area to see many different ecosystems in a relatively small area. Enjoy hundreds of different wildflower species in the spring when the ridgeline is blanketed in color. You can also expect to see many different mammals and birds present in the park. This includes mule deer, whitetail deer, elk, moose, black bear, coyote, mountain lion, bobcats, and more. There is also an assortment of hawks, eagles, turkeys, mountain bluebirds, robins, great horned owls, and more.
Directions from Boise: Next, get onto ID-55 N, US-95 N, and Hwy 95 to Desmet Rd in Benewah County. Lastly, follow King Valley Rd to Skyline Dr and follow signs the rest of the way. McCroskey State Park is 25 miles north of Moscow, Idaho, 80 miles south of Spokane, Washington, 59 miles south of Coeur d’Alene, 319 miles north of Boise.