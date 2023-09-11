Homedale Road

A view of where the Chickasaw Subdivision would go.

 Image provided by BoiseDev courtesy of Google Earth

A large chunk of vacant land in the southwest corner of Caldwell has been approved for significant development.

In a 5-1 vote, the Caldwell City Council gave the green light for 400 single-family homes on a little over 145 acres of land south of Homedale Road and west of Farmway Road.

