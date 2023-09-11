A large chunk of vacant land in the southwest corner of Caldwell has been approved for significant development.
In a 5-1 vote, the Caldwell City Council gave the green light for 400 single-family homes on a little over 145 acres of land south of Homedale Road and west of Farmway Road.
The Chickasaw Subdivision would be low-density and have an average lot size of 8,500 square feet. There would be about 2.75 units per acre.
‘Exceeds city standards’
David Sterling of Ardurra Engineering, who is working on the project, says the developer is going above city standards to make this a high-quality development. This includes the way the sidewalks were designed — lined with trees and detached.
“It seems kind of minor, but it actually I think really improves the feel and walkability of a neighborhood,” Sterling said.
The Chickasaw Subdivision would include neighborhood amenities such as a three-acre park, a pool and pool house, and tennis and pickleball courts with its own parking lot. In addition, there are two playgrounds and various pathways throughout.
“We believe we’re providing a project that exceeds city standards and will serve as a benchmark for others to follow in the southwest corner of the city as it builds out,” Sterling said.
Public testimony and council deliberation
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
A few members of the public signed up to testify. Of those that supported the development, common sentiments were that this area would be built out anyway, and this was a well-planned subdivision.
“To the people here that are going to oppose this, I say it’s going to happen,” said resident Kem Marshall. “This is a natural progression for the City of Caldwell, and they just ought to be happy that it is something like this that is being proposed.”
Only one of the people who signed up in opposition chose to testify. William Garner expressed concern that building a subdivision near his home would disrupt the quiet environment in which he lives.
“We purposely purchased this home because of its rural location,” he said. “…We purposely did not buy a home in a crowded subdivision. We love the open fields in our quiet living environment. If the proposed Chickasaw development is approved and built, all that will end.”
The only council member who was opposed to the project was Chuck Stadick, who testified that he wished road projects were required to be completed before a subdivision was built. One of the road improvement projects planned for the Chickasaw area is a roundabout at Homedale and Farmway Roads.
Sterling said that per a memo in the staff report, the Chickasaw applicant is required to pay $223,550 for offsite traffic mitigation fees that will go towards the roundabout.
The other council members were in favor. Council member Geoff Williams echoed what the support crowd said.
“It’s been said, and I think it’s worth repeating. Something’s going in here,” Williams said. “Pretty sure we don’t want it to be apartments and if it’s going to R1 low-density residential), I really liked the idea of it being this upper-end R1.”