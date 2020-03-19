Evelynn Eslick Treasure Valley Spotlight

Eslick has four years of acting and production experience behind her now as she auditions for college drama departments, and she’s worked to make theater education more accessible. She’s helped Calhoun and special education teacher Melina Funk build a new theater class that brings special and general education students together in one classroom. The “Adaptive Learning Class of Theatre” has gained enough attention that the Boise School District has added a similar program to their course catalog.
“We have seen extremely quiet, introverted, nonverbal students, come out of their shell and engage in group activities,” Calhoun said, noting the program’s success.
Eslick worries, though, that the class won’t outlast her stay at Columbia. Due to district requirements, the class may not be continued next year if enrollment of general education students doesn’t reach 12, an increase from the four students in the class now.
Aside from her work in the adaptive learning course, Eslick is grateful for the “community” that acting in the Theatre Mentorship Program has provided her.
“It’s nice to have adults you can talk to that aren’t your parents,” she said.