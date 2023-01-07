Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Jen Shah of 'Real Housewives' gets 6 1/2-year prison term

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Shah, a tearful member of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" who insisted she is not the character she plays on the show, was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison for defrauding thousands of people, many of them vulnerable or older, in a telemarketing scam that stretched nearly a decade.

Recommended for you

Load comments