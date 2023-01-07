Jen Shah of 'Real Housewives' gets 6 1/2-year prison term
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Shah, a tearful member of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" who insisted she is not the character she plays on the show, was sentenced Friday to 6 1/2 years in prison for defrauding thousands of people, many of them vulnerable or older, in a telemarketing scam that stretched nearly a decade.
Shah, 49, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein as a leader of a nationwide fraud that targeted people who were often unsophisticated electronically and could least afford to lose their money.
Shah pleaded guilty in July to a conspiracy charge. Prosecutors sought a 10-year prison term, which would have been a year under the federal sentencing guidelines' minimum recommendation but well above the three years in prison that Shah's lawyer suggested.
At the outset of Friday's hearing, Stein cautioned a courtroom packed with Shah's family and friends and members of the media that he was not sentencing the person people see on television.
Stein said that person was "simply a character. It's acting." And he added that the housewives program "involves role playing. ... It's a heavily scripted operation."
His words were echoed by Shah, who told the judge: "Reality TV has nothing to do with reality."
She apologized to the "innocent people" she said she'd hurt and pledged to pay $6.5 million in restitution and forfeiture when she gets out of prison.
"I struggled to accept responsibility for the longest time because I deluded myself into believing ... that I did nothing wrong," Shah said, calling it her "own fractured reality."
Vince McMahon is rejoining the board of WWE several months after he retired from the sports entertainment company during an investigation into alleged misconduct.
WWE said Friday that McMahon, the founder and majority shareholder of WWE, would return as executive chairman. It also announced a board shakeup.
Shares surged more than 22%. McMahon retired as WWE's chair-
man and CEO in July. He had stepped down temporarily from the posts a month earlier. The Wall Street Journal reported over the summer that McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.
The Stamford, Connecticut, company said Friday that it would be looking at "all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value."
There have been rumors that WWE may be interested in selling the organization to another entertainment company.
McMahon appeared to address that possibility in a letter to the board, dated Dec. 20, but published Friday.
"I believe WWE has a unique opportunity during this critical juncture to maximize value for its shareholders and all other stakeholders," McMahon wrote.