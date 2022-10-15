New this week: Taylor Swift, 'Descendant' and 'Ghostwriter'
Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
MOVIES
— One of the year's standout documentaries , Margaret Brown's "Descendant" takes a wide lens to the discovery of the Clotilda, the last known ship to bring African captives to the American South for enslavement. As Brown has said, the discovery of the ship — sunk near Mobile, Alabama, after it brought 100 Africans in the mid-19th century decades after the international slave trade had been outlawed — is "just the tip of the iceberg." Speaking to many of the Clotilda descendants and others in the community around Africatown, where many of them settled, Brown ruminatively explores past and present, heritage and community. The film, which debuts Friday, Oct. 21, on Netflix and in select theaters, was a prize-winner at the Sundance Film Festival.
— With Halloween approaching, a rush of horror films are making their way to most streaming services. One currently streaming series on the Criterion Channel takes a different tact, with 11 films picked by Ari Aster, the director of a few of the most nightmare-inducing films of recent years: "Hereditary" and "Midsommar." In "Adventures in Moviegoing" with Aster, the director chooses films that have shaped his life, from Kenji Mizoguchi's "Sansho the Bailiff" to Lucrecia Martel's "The Headless Horseman."
MUSIC
— Stay up until midnight on Friday, Oct. 21 for the latest Taylor Swift album, appropriately named "Midnights." The standard-issue album will have 13 tracks, which tell "the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life," the singer-songwriter posted online. It's been nearly two years since Swift's last studio album, "Evermore." The new album has one known main collaboration — "Snow on the Beach" with Lana Del Rey. Other titles are "Karma," "Anti-Hero" and "You're On Your Own, Kid." The only other clues to what the album sounds like are posts of photos with producer Jack Antonoff and a glass of white wine.
— The cover image — and later the title — of Arctic Monkeys' new album came from a photo taken by drummer, Matt Helders. It's a oddly mournful shot of a car alone in a parking lot. "I had a hunch when I saw it for the first time that it should be the next record cover," says singer Alex Turner. "The Car," out Friday Oct. 21, is the band's seventh studio album and features 10 new songs written by Turner.
TELEVISION
— Young viewers are in luck this week. "Ghostwriter" returns Friday, Oct. 21 on Apple TV+, with new stars Princess Mapp, Nour Assaf and Daire McLeod. As the pals attempt to solve an ongoing ghostly mystery, they find themselves in the company of characters inspired by "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," "Charlotte's Web" and other stories. There's a promising newcomer with Netflix's fourpart animated series "Oni: Thunder God's Tale," also out Friday, Oct. 21 and including Momona Tamada, Craig Robinson and George Takei in the voice cast. In a world of "oddball gods and monsters" inspired by Japanese mythology, untested Onari is determined to guard her village from the enemy called the "Oni."