The Idaho State Board of Education has announced that it intends to make Empowering Parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September.

Created earlier this year by Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature, Empowering Parents is a $50 million grant program modeled after the Strong Families, Strong Students (SFSS) program administered in 2020 by the State Board of Education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

