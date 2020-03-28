This is a true story about a woman who is currently staying at Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter. We will call her Maggie to protect her identity but want to share her story to help capture the challenges our guests face every day as they work to find employment and housing.
Maggie’s story begins with an injury that led to her losing her job and medical bills that forced her out of her housing. With no income and nowhere else to go Maggie came to stay with us at the shelter, where she worked on getting healthy and getting back to work. After several weeks of applying for jobs and going on interviews she finally got the good news, Blue Cross of Idaho had offered her a job. She was so excited until she heard what her work schedule would be, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maggie had no car and the bus service that was available would not be able to get her to and from work. Maggie had to turn down the job.
After witnessing this happening again and again to our guests staying at the shelter and seeing our employed guests have no access to affordable housing in Boise, we contacted Dr. Greg Hill at Boise State University’s Policy Institute to get some help researching this issue and finding possible solutions. Students Teresa Goodsell and Jessica Spoja looked at distances from affordable housing to available jobs and areas where transportation could be improved and wrote the “Impacts of Transportation on Compensation and Housing Study."
The study included an analysis of fair market rents for housing, average wages and available transportation options. Their findings concluded “that public transportation options in the Treasure Valley are far too limited for a city that has made multiple national 'best of' lists for the past five years.”
The report also says, “Bus routes are nearly indecipherable without a map and buses stop running early in the evening which rules out a large segment of the service sector that works late. Weekend employees have even more limited access with reduced hours, lines and no service on Sunday."
In order for us to help our guests move out of homelessness into sustainable employment and housing they can afford, our guests must be able to find housing in more affordable areas outside of Boise and the Treasure Valley. Based on the current wages our guests receive with their employment, a range of $7.35 to $13.86 per hour, they would need to find housing in cities such as Melba, Marsing or Parma, to name a few.
Investing in transportation lines that could get our guests from their job to their own house would help empty our shelters and give our hard working guests the quality of life they so deserve. If we can’t get the federal government assistance, then we must look at creating partnerships with the employers who rely on these employee to help operate their businesses and see if they would be willing to be part of the solution by investing in expanded bus lines and extended hours of service. This would improve the quality of life for the employee, and the employer would benefit by having a more reliable workforce and more stable employees.