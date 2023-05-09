Motorcycle safety

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and AAA, the Idaho Transportation Department, and other traffic safety partners are reminding drivers to watch for an increase in motorcycles on the road with the return of warm weather.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, per vehicle mile traveled, motorcyclists are about 28 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a crash.


