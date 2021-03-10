Emmett Youth Softball League (EYSL) is thriving! This spring we have 55 girls registered that are anxious to get out and show off their skills. 2020 was interesting for everyone but with the guidance of the SWDH Department, GALS League leadership and a little flexibility, our two-12u teams and our 14u team still got to play. This season we have an 8u team (8 and under), 10u, 12u and 14u team all excited and preparing to get started.
We are fortunate to play in the G.A.L.S. (Girls Athletic League Softball) League in Caldwell. GALS has treated us well over the years and provides wonderful competition and learning opportunities for our players. In 2021 our 8u team will play in the month of April and our 10 and 12u teams will play in May and June. 14u will play in June after High School ball finishes up.
EYSL is a 501©3 that relies on registration fees, fundraisers, and the generosity of our local community sponsors. With the help of our sponsors we have been able to procure much-needed equipment for our teams and continue to offer this local service for Emmett’s youth. Our future goal is to acquire or build a field of our own to practice and play games on. Shawn and Brandy Marquez and the Emmett High School program have been so generous to us with the use of their fields. The Emmett Middle School and the City of Emmett also allow us to use their fields. EYSL is truly a community endeavor. Without the support of local businesses, schools, City departments, parents and families, we couldn’t facilitate and promote our sport to the young girls of Gem County. Thank you to everyone who helps us each year. We look forward to another great season this spring! Go Huskies!
We are so grateful and want to THANK these sponsors for supporting EYSL this year: Raw Iron Gym, Valley Pump, Knife RIver Corporation, and Summit Youth Academy
If you wish to sponsor or donate to the league and the future of EYSL please contact League President Duane Tucker 208-908-1696