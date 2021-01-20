The inaugural season of the Lazy J3 Ranch and Rodeo youth bull riding series came to an end New Years Eve. Nine events were held at the indoor bull arena on Star Lane and Highway 52 during 2020 with a points winner determined by placement in as many events as possible during the year. Winner of the first series was 15-year-old Billie Miller of Ontario. The series winner walked away with more than a belt buckle — he drove away in a championship van. Taking a cue from the rodeo movie “8 Seconds,” series sponsor Zeb Lanham tricked out a van for his champion and all his bull riding gear. The second season is scheduled to get underway at the indoor arena Valentine’s weekend.