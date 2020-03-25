Youth activities curtailed

Little League and activities at the Gem County Recreation District are all currently in limbo due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Emmett Little League Board suspended all practices and team activities in tandem with the actions taken by the Emmett School District. Activities are suspended at least through March 29.
“Our plan is to reassess the situation on March 29 and determine how to proceed with our spring baseball season,” the ELL website says.
The Gem County Recreation District has taken a longer approach, has cancelled some sports outright, postponed others, and closed its facilities until April 17.
The spring soccer season has been postponed until further notice. The spring baseball and softball seasons have been cancelled. All classes at the recreation center at 107 E. Main in Emmett will be canceled until at least April 17 as the recreation center will be closed to the public. GCRD personnel will remain available by phone at 208-365-5748 or email: gcrd@gemcountyrecreation.com