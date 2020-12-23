The offensive numbers that Caden Young posted during the 2020 high school football season were impressive. Some of his epic scrambles evading losses to pickup huge chunks of yardage were video game worthy. The fact that more than half those games were played with an injured throwing shoulder may become legendary.
Young, the 6-3, 185-pound junior, was named last week as the 4A State Player of the Year by the Idaho Statesman. The second-year starter got word of the honor just hours after getting word from an orthopedic specialist that he is in need of surgery in the coming weeks to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He apparently damaged his shoulder against Caldwell in the sixth game of the season.
“I tried to stiff arm my way around a tackler on a run and I felt something pop,” Young said. “It just never felt quite right after that. Didn’t have near the strength at times to put a zip on the ball after then.”
Young becomes the second Emmett High football player to earn State Player of the Year in the past six years. Running back Mason Farnsworth won the 3A State Player of the Year honors in 2015.
Young shared All-State first team honors with a trio of senior teammates. Running back Westyn Smith, offensive lineman Taylor Layne and defensive lineman Axel Sanchez also were selected to elite team. Two Huskie defensive backs, senior Jack Maxwell and junior Caseyn Pearson, were named to the second team.
Smith and Young shared post-season honors this season after one of the strongest offensive tandem performances in memory. The pair combined for over 5,500 yards of offensive yardage and 60 touchdowns in pacing the Huskies to a 10-3 record and their first ever 4A State Championship appearance.
Smith was named the Southern Idaho Conference Offensive Player of the Year while Young was named the All-SIC QB.
Smith broke the school’s single season total rushing yardage record with 1,777 yards and 21 touchdowns. He added two more touchdowns, one receiving and one on a defensive score with a blocked punt.
Young threw for 1,879 yards and 20 TDs and added 1,548 yards rushing with an additional 17 scores. He also scored a defensive touchdown on a 95-yard interception return. Young threw for 12 of those touchdowns prior to injuring his shoulder in the first half against Caldwell, after throwing for three scores in the opening quarters. The 6’3”, 185 pound signal caller threw only five interceptions on the season – four of those coming after the injury.
“We knew he was having some issues with the hard thrown ball – the long ball and the hard slant patterns,” coach Rich Hargitt said. “We didn’t know exactly the issue but we basically quit passing in practice and Caden would let me know how he felt throughout the games. He is such a fierce competitor you knew he had to be hurting when he would tell you he just couldn’t make a certain throw on a certain call.”
The longest pass completion post injury for Young was the 37-yard strike to the one-yard line that set up Emmett’s first score in the championship game. Ironically, with the Huskies falling behind late in the first half and forced to play catch-up, Young’s 25 pass attempts against Skyline was a season game high.
Young said he took it easy when he could and just thought the “strain” would heal on its own. An MRI at the end of the season revealed the tear in the labrum. A second orthopedic consultation last week informed him that he would need surgery to properly allow the tear to heal. It will be scheduled in early January.
The competitor in Young still shows through as he looks at the recovery period as being “well timed.” He will likely be restricted to no physical activity for six weeks, and full recovery and rehab is expected to take 6 to 7 months.
“I won’t be able to do all the lifts in the weight room but I can do a lot of them, especially keeping my legs and core strong,” Young said. “Should be good to go by June and ready for summer league and next fall.”
Despite the shoulder injury, Young is the second leading scorer on the EHS basketball team through the first three games of the season and he plans to continue to play right up until surgery.
“Have no desire to sit around and just wait,” he said. “That’s just not me.”
Hargitt is not surprised. “Caden is the definition of a high level athlete. He maintains a near 4.0 GPA, works very hard in the weight room, and has become a student of the game. I imagine he will be breaking down film as soon as surgery is over,” Hargitt said.
Young and Pearson will be the only Huskie returnees from the two-tiered All-State team. Most of the defense and the offensive line were senior heavy this year. Young knows that will make it a challenge to try to duplicate the 2020 success next fall.
“We have a great opportunity for some talented young guys to grow, physically in the weight room and mentally in the knowledge of the game,” Young said. “We have some key skill people back and I am excited to see what the next six months become for all of us.”