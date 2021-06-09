In her first year as head boys track coach, Molly Yates is being honored as the 4A SIC Boys Coach of the Year. The Huskies boys track team placed fourth in the State 4A track meet May 22 with seven boys contributing to the point totals.
Yates, who has taught psychology and U.S. History for 15 years at Emmett High School, had been the assistant coach the three previous years.
Yates credits her assistant track coaches for the success.
“I am blessed to have worked with such talented assistant coaches and talented athletes this past season,” Yates said.
Before coming to Emmett, Yates coached track and cross country at Skyview High School in Nampa for six years.
“Molly has done an outstanding job in her first season as Head Track and Field Coach here at EHS,” Athletic Director Gavin Watson said. “Our track team achieved an extremely high level of success under her leadership.”
Yates has served as a class advisor and faculty sponsor of the EHS Rodeo team as well as working with track and field athletes on and off the competitive field. She has been instrumental in developing the unique Veteran’s Day experience that Emmett High students share with the community each November.