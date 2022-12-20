The Emmett girls wrestling team is two for two in the early season, winning team championships on consecutive weekends. Saturday the Huskies added to the Calhoun Invitational Championship they won the opening weekend of the season with a narrow win against a large field of teams primarily from eastern Idaho.
The Huskies won the Ririe Rumble on Saturday, scoring 115 points to edge out host Ririe (109) and 5A Rigby (108). Emmett was the lone participant in the fifteen-team field from outside eastern Idaho.
Five Huskies wrestled for individual championships with three of those gold medals coming home to Emmett.
Gracin Dennis (165) and Alexandra Wright (235) each recorded first round falls to win their respective classifications. Gianna Coburn won her title match at 132 with a second-round fall.
Making the finals but having to settle for second were Dahlia Yerby (114) and Jaden Coburn (145).
Boys take two of six matches at
High Country Dual
While the girls were down the road in Ririe, the Emmett boys were wrestling in the High County Duals at Bonneville High in Idaho Falls. The boys won matches against Skyline (60-30) and Rigby (54-33). They lost matchups with hosting Bonneville, Madison, Century and Shelly.
Dawson Conklin at 152 went 5-0 in competed matches (was 6-0 including a forfeiture) with all five of them coming virtue of a fall – three of them in the first round.
John Reimers at 160 was also undefeated, going 4-0 in contested matches with a first-round fall and decisions of 6-1, 9-1, and 12-2.