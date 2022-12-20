Support Local Journalism


The Emmett girls wrestling team is two for two in the early season, winning team championships on consecutive weekends. Saturday the Huskies added to the Calhoun Invitational Championship they won the opening weekend of the season with a narrow win against a large field of teams primarily from eastern Idaho.

The Huskies won the Ririe Rumble on Saturday, scoring 115 points to edge out host Ririe (109) and 5A Rigby (108). Emmett was the lone participant in the fifteen-team field from outside eastern Idaho.


