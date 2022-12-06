The Southern Idaho Conference has had a strong presence in the 4A State Wrestling championships each year but the mix for this season is a little different. Gone is Nampa, considered a contender this year at the 5A ranks. Back is Skyview, which has had a strong program before its four-year stint in the 5A ranks.
Caldwell appears to be the District III favorite as the year gets underway with Bishop Kelly always having lots of numbers to work with.
That’s the gauntlet that first-year Emmett wrestling coach Penn Peterson is looking at. It’s one that he is excited to get in the middle of.
“We have a great group of kids – young kids – but I love their attitude and passion for the sport,” Peterson said. “We only had one senior in the six that went to State last year and we only have a few seniors on the team this year. There is no doubt that our strength is in the numbers of youth who have committed to keeping with the sport.”
Peterson is well aware that wrestling has perhaps the most attrition of any high school sport as kids mature and grow out of some of the advantages they may have held earlier in the sport.
“Attrition is always a factor – in fact the attrition in the first couple of weeks of each season is usually pretty high,” Peterson said. “This is a difficult sport, one that requires a lot of work, and the weight management can sometimes take its toll. I have been impressed with the stick-to-it mentality exhibited to date with this team. That is key to having numbers still available when District rolls around in February.”
If Peterson’s team can keep healthy and committed to the season, he hopes “to take a busload of kids to State.”
The numbers indicate there is a roster to work with. Thirty boys and twelve girls currently comprise Emmett wrestling for 20222-23.
If he is able to accomplish that, it will still be a very young busload.
Last season only six wrestlers, four boys and two girls made the trip. But five of them are back.
Leading the boys team are a pair of seniors who exhibited huge growth during their final football seasons that if it materializes on the mats as well could be promising.
Callen Conklin qualified for State last year as a junior and will be part of a two-senior leadership team for his final campaign. John Reimers will be the other half of that senior core. Each received team awards for their football season and Peterson expects a similar performance in wrestling.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The Huskies opened their season last weekend, participating in the Donnelly Duals at Capital High School in Boise. Emmett went 4-3 in its duals with wins coming over Boise, Centennial, Mountain Home and Rocky Mountain. They nearly beat 5A Madison, falling 35-38 and even in their losses to Thunder Ridge and New Plymouth recorded over 30 team points.
Callen Conklin (145) and younger brother Dawson Conklin (152) each went 6-1 in their dual matches. Reimers (170) was 4-2 and newcomer Cole Hester was 5-2 at the Donnelly meet.
Huskies who qualified for State last year as freshman were Sam Buck and Fox Green. They are each up one weight division this year for their sophomore campaigns and expected to contribute consistent points. Buck was an All SIC lineman this fall as a sophomore and will wrestle at 220.
Peterson sees the addition of a couple of transfers to Emmett in the Hester brothers as a nice addition at key weights. Cole, a junior, will go at 132. Sophomore Henry is tackling the 195 classification.
Emmett’s girls will be working with a dozen competitors in the second year of the girls division in Idaho High School wrestling.
Two freshman represented Emmett at State in February and will be counted on heavily as sophomores.
Gianna Coburn placed third in District and medaled placing 5th at State. Dahlia Yerby won the District III title at 106 pounds in the spring and just missed medaling at State.
The Emmett girls opened their season Saturday at the Ardis Nash Memorial at Homedale. Yerby took second at 114 pounds, going 4-1 and Gracin Dennis placed fourth at 165. Coburn went 3-2 at 132 pounds.
Senior Ali Wright and Jaden Coburn placed in the Second Chance element of the Nash event on Saturday with Wright taking second and Coburn third.
Only a portion of the team was at the Nash event as some members were at the State Drama competition in northern Idaho on the weekend.
Columbia of Nampa is considered the favorite in the SIC girls team race but the rest of the positions jockeying for State appear to be wide open. Having a full dozen wrestlers to fill almost all of the weight classifications will likely put Emmett into the mix.
The conference season gets underway on Wednesday when Emmett travels to Columbia for a dual meet that will include junior varsity and both boys and girls competition. Both the boys and girls teams will be competing in Nyssa Oregon in the Calhoun Classic on Friday and Saturday.