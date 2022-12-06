Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Southern Idaho Conference has had a strong presence in the 4A State Wrestling championships each year but the mix for this season is a little different. Gone is Nampa, considered a contender this year at the 5A ranks. Back is Skyview, which has had a strong program before its four-year stint in the 5A ranks.

Caldwell appears to be the District III favorite as the year gets underway with Bishop Kelly always having lots of numbers to work with.


Recommended for you

Load comments