Dawson Conklin

Dawcon Conklin (right) takes down a Skyview wrestler in Southern Idaho Conference action recently. Conklin took second at 152 at the Challis Tournament over the weekend.

 Tyann Alder photo

With one championship and five second place finishes, the Emmett Huskies took second place in a combined boys and girls team race at the Mario D’Orazio wrestling tournament in Challis this weekend.

The Huskies recorded 144 team points to finish second in the 16-team field behind only defending 2A State champion Ririe.


