With one championship and five second place finishes, the Emmett Huskies took second place in a combined boys and girls team race at the Mario D’Orazio wrestling tournament in Challis this weekend.
The Huskies recorded 144 team points to finish second in the 16-team field behind only defending 2A State champion Ririe.
Gianna Coburn nailed the Huskies gold medal with a 7-3 decision over Madison Pratt of Canyon Ridge in the title match.
Taking silver for the Emmett girls were Dahlia Yerby (107), Gracin Dennis (152) and Aly Wright (235).
Second place finishers were earned by a pair of Emmett boys.
Dawson Conklin when 3-1 to finish second at 152, falling in the title match to Ririe’s Hyrum Boone (50-2 on the season).
John Reimers finished on the medals podium for the seventh time this season at 160, sweeping to three wins before losing a 10-7 decision in the title match.
Third places were earned by Aya Graviet (138) for the girls and Cole Newell (113) and Callen Conklin (145) for the boys. Boone McMillan added a fourth place finish with a 4-2 day at 138. Jaden Coburn took fourth at 145 for the girls.
The Emmett boys are now focused on the District III 4A tournament that will be held at Expo Idaho in Boise on Feb. 14 and 15. The Emmett girls will prep for a single division District III tournament at the same location when they host the Emmett Heartbreak tournament this Saturday. Action begins at 11 a.m.