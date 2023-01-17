Support Local Journalism


The Emmett wrestling team split up over the weekend to tackle two competitive fields in local wrestling traditions. The girls were among 53 teams and over 300 wrestlers to participate in the 6th Annual Jay Bird Memorial at Columbia High in Nampa. The boys shuffled off to Parma to participate in the Padilla Invitational which had been moved up a week just ten days ago.

Both teams did well.


