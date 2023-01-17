The Emmett wrestling team split up over the weekend to tackle two competitive fields in local wrestling traditions. The girls were among 53 teams and over 300 wrestlers to participate in the 6th Annual Jay Bird Memorial at Columbia High in Nampa. The boys shuffled off to Parma to participate in the Padilla Invitational which had been moved up a week just ten days ago.
Both teams did well.
Led by John Reimers taking the championship at 160 pounds, the Huskies finished third in the team standings among over 20 schools participating. American Falls came all the way across the state to take the team title with Middleton second and Emmett third with 147 points.
Reimers moved his season record to 30-8 winning all four matches in his weight classification, three of those by fall including a first round win over Ashton Wilson of Nyssa in the title match.
Three Huskies grabbed third place, each losing an early match then storming back to win the third-place matches.
Fox Green lost a first round decision then won four straight, two falls and two major decisions at 113.
Callen Conklin also lost a first round decision at 145 then rallied for five straight wins. Dawson Conklin won his opening match but fell in the third round of his second match, then strung together four more wins at 152 pounds for the third-place medal.
Sam Buck at 220 pounds took fourth and scored 13 valuable team points.
Also scoring points and posting winning records for the weekend were Cole Hester (132) and Carson Alder (132).
The all-girls tournament in Nampa is one of the oldest and most prestigious events of its kind in the Northwest. Schools from five states participated this year with 5A power Eagle winning the team title. Emmett finished eleventh among the 53-team field.
Top performer for Emmett was Dahlia Yerby at 107. The sophomore powered her way to the championship match with a pair of close decisions and then saw the crown slip away in the final seconds of the match. Yerby fell behind Meridian’s Livia Briggs in the second round on a take-down but countered with a pair of escapes to force a 2-all tie. Yerby was on top and seemingly in control as the clock ran down with an overtime looming but Briggs escaped with 2 seconds left for a 3-2 win.
Also scoring points for the team were Jayla Goslin (100), Sammie Conklin (114), Gianna Coburn (132), Jaden Coburn (145), Gracin Dennis (152), and Aly Wright (235).
The two teams will come back together this week when they travel to Nampa for a SIC dual with Ridgevue on Wednesday. They will get a rare weekend off this Friday and Saturday to get healthy for the final weeks of the regular season and the upcoming District and State tournaments in February.
Emmett will have two home duals remaining on its schedule, Vallivue on Jan. 24 and Skyview on Jan. 26.