The Emmett High wrestling team recently pulled out the name of a lucky winner for their raffle of a Traeger Grill. The annual fundraiser helps the team to travel to a couple of out of area wrestling matches each year. Early this year they went to Idaho Falls for the Bonneville Duals and they will conclude their pre-District tournament season at the Challis Invitational in early February. Pictured here with the Traeger prize is Jonathan Gunn, whose mother Jessica Gunn was this year’s raffle winner.

