...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strong enough today,
Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper
Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley to limit stagnation.
However, parts of the zones will experience stagnant air and
were therefore included in this advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Emmett’s Cole Newell lifts his Skyview opponent for a takedown enroute to a second-round pin at 113 pounds on Thursday.
Emmett wrestlers continued to make their marks on the mats last week, splitting a pair of SIC dual matches and then faring well in weekend tournaments.
After dropping a tight match, 37-44 to Vallivue, the Huskies’ boys rebounded with a dominant conference dual win over Skyview on Thursday, 58-27. Emmett girls got little action against either of those schools who don’t field full girls teams.
The girls got back in stride on the weekend with a trip to the Big Mountain Girls Invitational in Burley.
Gianna Coburn claimed the tournament title at 132 pounds with five wins including a 7-3 decision in the championships match against Zoe Ortiz of Bonneville. Aly Wright placed third, Jaden Coburn claimed a fourth and Lyla Buck and fifth as the Huskies placed seventh in the team standings 26 teams from across the state.
The boys also brought an individual championship home on Saturday. Callen Conklin swept through three opponents at 145 pounds to record a win by fall over Vallivue’s Paul Agenbroad in the first round of the title match.
John Reimers recorded an overtime win in the opening round and then sailed to the championship match at 160 before his five-match winning streak for the week came to a halt for second place finish.
Sophomore Sam Buck also claimed a second-place medal at 220.
Team depth was a factor for the Huskies as they finished fourth at the R. D. Brown Invitational hosted by New Plymouth High.
Also earning podium placements at New Plymouth were: Third place — Fox Green (113), and Dawson Conklin (152); Fourth place — Cole Newell (113); Fifth place — Cole Hester (132) and Boone McMillan (138); Sixth place — Carson Alder (126).
The conference dual season is over. The Emmett boys and girls will travel to Challis for the Mario D’Orazio Memorial this weekend before the girls host the Emmett Heartbreak tournament on Feb. 11.
Districts will be contested at Expo Idaho on Feb. 14-15 in a first-time ever all classification presentation at one location. Boys will still compete in specific school size classifications but the girls will be a single field to earn berths to a single classification State tournament.