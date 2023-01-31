Newell take down

Emmett’s Cole Newell lifts his Skyview opponent for a takedown enroute to a second-round pin at 113 pounds on Thursday.

 Tyann Alder photo

Emmett wrestlers continued to make their marks on the mats last week, splitting a pair of SIC dual matches and then faring well in weekend tournaments.

After dropping a tight match, 37-44 to Vallivue, the Huskies’ boys rebounded with a dominant conference dual win over Skyview on Thursday, 58-27. Emmett girls got little action against either of those schools who don’t field full girls teams.


