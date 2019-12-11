Wrestlers have legendary holes to fill

It’s not often that a team has to find a replacement for a pair of four-time State qualifiers. Even more rare to have to replace a three-time State champion. In fact, for Emmett wrestling, this season is a first-time ever challenge as the season gets underway without two very familiar faces.
“It feels like its a whole new era,” head coach Bruce Egbert said. “Sam (Hyde) and Monte (Zufelt) were staples in our program even before their four-years of varsity wrestling.
Zufelt graduated last spring as the only three-time State champion in Emmett history. He was just a take-down away from being a four-timer, losing a one-point decision in the championship bout as a freshman.
Hyde made four trips to state and three times mounted the All-State podium including a third-place finish his senior year.
The pair combined for 105 match wins last season alone. Both Zufelt and Hyde are wrestling this winter at Eastern Oregon University in LaGrande.
While their absences may create a few holes in the lineup this year – the cupboard is not bare.
Two state placers return to form the nucleus for the 2019-20 edition of Huskie wrestling.
Senior Jake Johnson will be looking to earn his third trip to State, placing fifth and sixth the past two seasons at 195.
Junior Lane Dalton will also be seeking this third State appearance, placing fourth last year at 182.
The Huskies will have a real challenge in dual-matches this season because they have four weight classifications without a competitor. There are currently no varsity competitors in the three lightest weight classifications, 98-106, 113 or in the heaviest 285 bracket.
“When you give up 18 to 24 points to start the match it doesn’t leave much margin for dropping individual matches and still be in the mix for the team win,” Egbert said. “We are pretty solid with what we do have, when we are all here.”
Egbert has a mix of returners who made significant strides last season in either varsity or junior varsity competition. If that growth can continue the season ending District and State tournaments could see several Huskies in play.
This past weekend the team participated in the Bucks Bags duals tournament at Capital High in Boise. Dalton and Johnson each went undefeated in six matches – each winning four in competition and two by forfeit. All four of Johnson’s wins came via pins. Dalton win three by pin and dominated in the fourth for a 13-5 decision.
Also winning four times during the two-day event were juniors Jesse Wade (138), Darien Smith (145) and Tyler Barry. Barry wrestled at 220 most of the weekend but won one of his matches at 285.
Junior Jon Fleming (132) and sophomore Dakota Howell (160) each won three matches. Britten Webb (120), Callen Conklin (126), Syd Carr (152) and Colton James (170) also posted wins in the opening weekend.
Missing from the lineup are a couple of returners that Egbert is counting on providing depth and strength this year. Sterling Rogers (132) was participating at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and Jeffrey Lockett (170) has yet to be cleared from a foot injury that kept him out of the football season.
The biggest challenge the Huskies face this season is size. Team size. Without every weight slot filled, duals will be an uphill battle – though Emmett won three of six dual matches in contested during the Bucks Bags event.
In team competitions in tournaments, the number of wrestlers each team is able to field often dictates results. That is particularly true at District III and 4A State tournaments when the tradition and size of Kuna, Columbia, Caldwell and Nampa play a factor.
“Our district is the toughest in the State,” Egbert said. “It’s going to be a battle every night. We have 28 kids out so that is not enough for both a full varsity and junior varsity squad. Some of our competitors will easily have two wrestlers at every position in the end of season tournaments.”
That numbers game is not new. Egbert points to the successes that Zufelt and Hyde were able to register in their careers as inspiration for the individuals he has on the mats this year.
“”We have good, solid kids, who are willing to work and learn and are game to go for it,” Egbert said. “We have Emmett kids. I can’t ask for more than that.”
Emmett travels to Bishop Kelly on Wednesday for a SIC dual and then will be in Nyssa, Oregon on Friday and Saturday for the Calhoun Classic Tournament.