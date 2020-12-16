Emmett took only four wrestlers to State last year, crowning one State champion. That champion is back to defend and a strong turnout from all four classes should give the Huskies the best depth they have had in several years.
“We really do have perhaps the best balance I have seen in years,” said coach Bruce Egbert. “A very talented freshman class gives us depth at the lower weights where we have been short the last few years. I am excited about the balance in the program and what that means to build for the future.”
The Huskies opened the season last week with a tough dual at perennial power Caldwell on Friday. Missing five projected varsity starters the Huskies fell 53-36. Posting wins by fall in the dual match were Jon Fleming, (145), David Bratcher (152),and Tyler Barry (220). Defending State titlest Layne Feasel-Dalton (182), Carson Alder (98), and Landon Stoffel (195) posted forfeiture wins.
Barry led the charge the following morning as the Huskies took seventh in a crowded field of teams in the RD Brown tournament at New Plymouth. Barry, a senior who will be looking for a return to State competition this spring, won the 220 pound classification with a third-round pin in the championship match — winning all three matches by falls.
Feasal-Dalton lost a tough 5-4 decision to Meridian’s Kaleb Smith in the title bout after posting wins by fall in the earlier rounds.
Fleming took third in his weight classification, going 3-1 with major decision wins and losing a semi-final decision.
Fourth place was earned by Alder at 98 pounds.
The Huskies were unable to put all of its projected varsity starters onto the mats the opening weekend as wrestling has a required minimum number of practices before the athletes can compete. All five of those projected starters should be ready for action this week.
“We should be able to fill every spot on varsity and almost every weight position on the junior varsity as well,” Egbert said. “If we can keep these kids motivated and engaged we should have a stronger team this year and in the coming years have enough competitors to challenge for league and state team placements.”
Challenging in the 4A SIC is a huge task. The conference is perhaps the strongest wrestling conference in the entire state at any classification level. The pre-season coaches poll has the SIC’s Columbia, Nampa and Caldwell ranked one-three-six.
The only home match of the 2020 portion of this year’s schedule is Wednesday when Vallivue comes to Emmett. The pre-holiday portion of the schedule concludes Friday and Saturday in Idaho Falls with the Bonneville Duals.
“It’s probably the only time we will see most of these teams from other parts of the state,” Egbert said of this weekends duals. “With the coronavirus issues there is a lot less cross-state travel scheduled this year.”
Egbert sees a silver lining in the coronavirus protocols his team has implemented. “We always have to battle colds and flu during the wrestling season. With the procedures we are using I see where we may reduce the normal wear and tear and winter illnesses across the board.”
The Huskies check athlete temperatures every day before they can get on the mat. Any sign of a cold, cough, or fatigue will sideline the wrestler until full health is confirmed.