The Snake River has received much acclaim as the go-to public land duck hunting destination in Idaho, but it’s certainly not the only place where hunters have an accessible place to hunt waterfowl. About two-thirds of Fish and Game’s Wildlife Management Areas are managed with waterfowl in mind, providing food and resting areas for migrating waterfowl.
Fish and Game has 31 WMAs throughout the state, 20 of which can provide good-to-great waterfowl hunting when conditions are right. These WMAs vary greatly in size and are spread out through five of Fish and Game’s seven regions, including the Panhandle, Southwest, Magic Valley, Southeast, and Upper Snake. Most of them have options for quality walk-in access, and portions can be hunted successfully with limited decoys and without a dog.
WMA waterfowl hunting: The big picture
Waterfowl abundance is generally dependent upon weather patterns, and timing of the fall and winter migrations. Because WMAs are so geographically varied, hunting opportunities differ from region to region, and even between WMAs within a region.
Keep in mind that the acreages listed for the Wildlife Management Areas encompass the whole WMA, not just the portions suitable for waterfowl hunting. Wetland areas are typically a fraction of the total acreage, and waterfowl hunting on Fish and Game’s WMAs is a popular activity – meaning many of these see high usage during duck season, particularly on weekends and holidays. Don’t expect to be alone at any particular WMA, and expect competition from other hunters for prime hunting spots.
Duck hunters on these properties will often find less competition, and the best waterfowl hunting, before 10 a.m. If duck hunters are planning on pheasant hunting as well, they need to follow those rules, and also not be in possession of shotgun shells containing lead shot while they are waterfowl hunting.
Before hunters head out, they should check out the current Idaho Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Rules brochure.
On of the more popular WMA’s in the Southwest Region is the Payette River WMA, encompassing 1,066 acres
This WMA consists of scattered parcels on the Payette and Snake rivers, which includes a total of under 100 acres of ponds, along with islands in the Payette River that are popular with waterfowl hunters. The hunting on the river islands, and the WMA in general, tends to heat up when other water in the area freezes. Canada geese and mallards are the most common species, but other waterfowl including wood ducks, gadwall, widgeon, green-winged teal and common goldeneye are also found here.
The WMA includes three main sections – Birding Islands, Emmett segment, and Little Banks Island. Public parking lots and boat launches are available, but the WMA is closed to vehicle traffic and only allows only foot or boat travel.
The Birding Islands segment lies approximately 9 miles east of the town of Payette. It includes several islands in the Payette River and adjacent sites on the mainland, along with nine waterfowl production ponds that are open to hunters during the season.Some water is shallow enough to retrieve ducks in waders, but a dog is needed in others.
The Emmett Segment is a 200 acre piece located approximately 3 miles west of Emmett, Idaho, on the Payette River. This section includes a group of scattered islands, with good sloughs and side channels to hunt on, making it a highly used waterfowl production area. Hunters will need a boat — a kayak or canoe will do — to access the popular inner islands, but there are a couple spots where hunters can set up on the main bank.
The 21-acre Little Banks Island segment is located in the Snake River, about one mile south of the confluence of the Snake and Payette Rivers, and provides hunter access and waterfowl production habitat. You’ll need a watercraft capable of safely navigating the Snake River to access this parcel.