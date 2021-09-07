Emmett coach Rich Hargitt is consistent in saying that the two key fundamentals for high school football is to be able to stop the opposition running the football and being able to run the football on offense.
Friday night at Weiser the Huskies were unable to accomplish either and despite some sparks of explosive offense, lost a 34-28 non-conference decision to Weiser.
Behind the power running of Willy Shirts and the elusive moves of quarterback Brett Spencer the Wolverines racked up 363 yards on the ground, breaking tackles and moving the sticks repetitively on most of its drives.
After both teams were limited to three and outs pn their opening possessions, Weiser put together a 79-yard 13-play drive to take a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Emmett then countered with a 74-yard 17-play drive to take a 7-6 lead. Weiser was driving on its next possession when Spencer was stripped of the ball by Jayden Carter at the Emmett 47. The Huskies struck quickly on a 53-yard pass hook-up between Caden Young and Tanner Wilkerson to push the lead to 14-6.
With just over 4 minutes to work with, Weiser drove 84 yards in 14 plays scoring on a Spencer fourth-down second effort from five yards out with 7 seconds to play. A two-point pass play tied it up at halftime.
Emmett regained the lead in the third quarter on a 35-yard Young to Wilkerson connection that ignited an offensive explosion by both sides.
Spencer countered with a 69-yard quarterback scramble but Emmett still led 21-20 as the extra point was missed. However, Emmett lost control of the ensuing kick off and Weiser picked it up to score and take a 28-21 lead with a two-point conversion.
Emmett countered with a 66-yard drive in five plays culminating in a 24-yard Jeffrey Lockett scamper to tie the game ay 28-all. Four touchdowns in a span of less than two-and-a-half minutes.
Emmett couldn't sustain the offensive pop as twice interceptions ended promising drives. Weiser took advantage of one only having to go 11 yards for a Shirts score and the lead.
The Wolverines ground game then took over as Weiser got the ball back with just under seven minutes left in the game. They simply milked the clock with three third-down running conversions to eventually take a knee for the win.
Weiser is now 2-0 on the season while the Huskies fell to 1-1 overall with a SIC Conference home opener on Friday against number-one ranked Bishop Kelly.
Shirts ran for 170 yards on 26 carries while Spencer added 146 yards on the ground. Most of those yards coming after contact. Emmett was held to 184 total yards rushing after racking up over 300 against 5A Boise the previous week.