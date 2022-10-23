Waterfowl

Mallards from 2019 waterfowl season, Southwest Idaho

 IDFG/Roger Phillips

Duck hunters in Southwest Idaho are reminded that the 2022-2023 waterfowl season opened Wednesday, Oct. 19, excluding Valley County, where the season has been open since Oct. 1.

While some hunters may still be accustomed to the waterfowl season opener falling on a weekend, this is the second consecutive year in which the season has opened on Oct. 19. Season dates were shifted later starting in the 2021-2022 waterfowl season, so that the 107-day season ends as late as allowed within the federal framework, on Jan. 31. A shorter scaup season opens on Nov. 7 in Area 1. The decision to shift season dates later was made after a survey of waterfowl hunters showed that a majority in Southwest Idaho prefer to hunt as late as possible.

