The Emmett volleyball team is not going to find its key to success in towering over its opposition this season. According to second-year coach Jordan Dickeson, it will all come down to defensive tenacity.

“We don’t have a lot of height,” she admits. “With the exception of Athena Padget, there’s no one over 5’9” so we will have to find other ways to counter the size and the hitting fronts of some of the best teams in the State.”


