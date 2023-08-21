The Emmett volleyball team is not going to find its key to success in towering over its opposition this season. According to second-year coach Jordan Dickeson, it will all come down to defensive tenacity.
“We don’t have a lot of height,” she admits. “With the exception of Athena Padget, there’s no one over 5’9” so we will have to find other ways to counter the size and the hitting fronts of some of the best teams in the State.”
The Huskies lost seven seniors off last year’s team which finished fourth in the league. Key among the graduates were four-year starter Tessa Farnsworth at libero and exchange student Alzbeta Snohova who became a featured center hitter. But there are eight new seniors to step up and several of them have been starters in the past.
Gracie Hemphill at 5’4” has been an outside hitter in previous years. She will move to Farnsworth’s libero position this year and form a solid duo in the back row with her sister, junior Shelbie who will be in her third season as the Huskies setter.
“That’s a more natural position for Gracie and I am excited to have her there,” Dickeson said. “Those two bring two years of varsity experience into this season and that leadership is critical. Gracie is coming off knee surgery and hopefully this position move helps take some pressure off that injury.”
The Hemphills will be joined in the back line by defensive specialists Blythe Kipper and Jaedyn Jenkins — who also will be the backup setter.
Emmett lost returning junior hitter Gianna Coburn to an ACL injury for this season but will have some experience returning at the net in seniors Kellann Steppe and Jana Korell. They will be working the inside of the front line as 6’2” Athena Padgett is shifted to an outside hitter position. Brin Wiscomb and Kattarina Hershman are up from last year’s JV to bolster the hitting attack.
While the height of the Huskies is limited, their ambitions against a conference slate of teams that have dominated not only SIC but 4A State competition in recent years is daunting.
“There is no doubt that Skyview is in a league of their own,” said Dickeson. “Kevin Murphy runs an exceptional program there and the way they swept to 5A and 4A titles the last several years is impressive. They have been on a national stage and I don’t expect they will come down much if any this year.”
Skyview beat conference runner-up Columbia for the State 4A title last year. The Wildcats lost a very talented senior class but are expected to reload from a successful JV team.
Bishop Kelly has also been at the top of the District III pecking order for a while but the Huskies stole one from the Knights at home last year and Dickeson is confident that just breaking through will be an encouragement going into play this year. Only two teams will advance from District III to State this year and it could be a stretch to bet on the Huskies to be one of them. But if the defense and service games are as strong as Dickeson feels they can become, being in the middle of the pack could set the stage for a late season run.