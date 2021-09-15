We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Emmett celebrates dramatic rally to win five-set match with Columbia in SIC action, Thursday, Sept. 9.
Just as it appear a long week of heavy competition had taken its toll on the Emmett High volleyball team, they pulled off one more rally in dramatic fashion Thursday night to hand Columbia High its first league loss since 2019.
The Huskies scored the final seven points of a tie-breaking fifth set to beat the visiting Wildcats 30-28, 27-25, 20-25, 19-25, 16-14.
The win was all the more impressive as Emmett had played 18 sets against eight different teams in the Peg Peterson Tournament in Pocatello on Friday and Saturday and extended Middleton to five sets, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 23-25 before falling 12-15 in the tiebreaker on Tuesday.
Thursday night the first two sets were brutal point-by-point exchanges between the two teams with the Huskies able to string a couple of points together at the end to grab the extra-time wins. Sets three and four were a matter of Columbia putting together a 7-0 run early in each set and the holding on to force the tie-breaker.
Emmett appeared to have run out of gas after jumping to a 4-2 lead in the deciding set, but Columbia took control 11-6 and appeared to have it in the bag at 14-9. That’s when the Huskies rolled their own 7. After a Cora Young kill to get the serve back, Tessa Farnsworth served out the match.
Farnsworth recorded an ace for the 12th point and hit lucky 13 when her service clipped the top of the net and dropped in front of Columbia defenders for another ace. A Young dink and a Graycee Wilkerson kill set off the celebration.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Still early in the season, coach Brittany Gamble called the week “magical.”
“We split in five sets with the two league favorites and I think tonight the girls gained a lot of confidence in themselves, coming back like they did,” Gamble. “That’s the mental side of the game you can’t teach — you have to gain with experience.”
At 2-1 in Southern Idaho Conference play the Huskies will need to sustain that momentum against the rest of the league before rematches with Middleton and Columbia come in three weeks.