For second-year EHS volleyball coach Brittany Regli this season may be one of trying to contain enthusiasm. Nearly 50 girls turned out for tryouts this summer for the high school program – 25 more than a year ago – and a number that would have allowed EHS to field four full teams and then some. The Southern Idaho Conference, however, decided to limit each school to three teams due to lower numbers at the other larger schools in the conference, so Regli had to make a few cuts.
“That’s not something we ever want to have to do but the sheer numbers to work with made it a must this year” Regli said. “Hopefully we can keep them all engaged with the program moving forward, however.”
Moving forward is where she sees her team going this year, though a short schedule is going to make every game crucial in that progress. The SIC is not playing home and home round robins in fall sports this year, just one time through. The Huskies open their season at Cole Valley Christian for a non-conference match in Meridian on Sept. 9, travel to a tournament in Jerome on Sept. 12 and then have seven league matches beginning Sept. 15. Emmett draws four of those league matches at home.
The Varsity team will remain very young but a lot more experienced due to the youth on the court last year. All-conference selection Graycee Wilkerson is back on the front line as junior, along with honorable mention selection senior McCall Maxfield. Sophomore Cora Young also returns up front to create a formidable hitting attack. Gone is conference honoree libero Malena Ratcliff but her spot appears to belong to freshman transfer Gracie Hemphill. Other returning varsity players include seniors Brighton Griffon, Bella Leiby, Pia Halder, Jazzy Jenkins and Nicole Sowle. Raylee Welch joins Wilkerson as a junior returner and Tessa Farnsworth joins Young as a sophomore varsity returner.
The first home match for the Huskies will be Sept. 22 when they host Columbia High.