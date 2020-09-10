The Emmett at Bishop Kelly football game on Friday in Boise is a go. There just won't be many fans in the stands to cheer the two teams on in the Southern Idaho Conference opener for the two teams.
Bishop Kelly has announced that it will allow some fans in the stands - up to 50 per side of the field. Those restrictions are in line with Central District Health Department guidelines of not having group meetings in excess of 50 individuals.
To make it work the school is issuing tickets to senior players on each of the teams to allow family members a chance to attend. The limitations will be strictly enforced and the limited tickets will be required for admission.
To allow as many fans as possible to see or hear the football game, BK has announced plans to webstream and radio broadcast the event. According to a release from the private Boise school:
"For those parents and fans not able to attend the games, you may watch the BK home games (Freshman and Varsity this week) on the NFHS Network service (cost to subscribe is $10.99 per month or $69.99 for the year). The varsity game will also be broadcast on Salt & Light Radio (1140 AM/102.3 FM), starting at 7:00 pm."