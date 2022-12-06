Dick Knox Pond

The newest Fish and Game stocked pond in Emmett opened in November, 2020 with boat and dock fishermen finding the cool but calm day very much to their liking.

Some of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking roughly 9,500 catchable-sized rainbow trout this December. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole?

Many of these fisheries highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth (under 14) fish for free. Go to Fish and Game’s online vendor to buy a license.


