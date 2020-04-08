Trout stocking adds to local fishing in April

Personnel from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Nampa Hatchery are releasing more than 24,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout throughout southwest Idaho during April.
Fishing is part of a healthy lifestyle and costs very little to get started. An annual fishing license costs around $30, and children under 14 years of age do not need a license at all.
Remember to be courteous to other anglers and always exercise social distancing when fishing.
Here are where some of those rainbows will be placed this month:
The week of April 6 a heavy release was expected at Lucky Peak Reservoir (6,775) and Mann Creek Reservoir near Midvale (2,400). Additional release expected that week in the Meridian and Eagle area waters supported by the Fish and Game program.
The week of April 20 releases will be made in Emmett at Sawyer’s Pond (900) and Ed’s Pond (200). An additional 900 will be released at the Mill Pond in Horseshoe Bend that week as well.
The Nampa hatchery is located south of Nampa and is adjacent to Wilson Springs and the Wilson Springs Ponds where releases are made weekly, totaling about 2,100 rainbows being added to those waters in April.