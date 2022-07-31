Support Local Journalism


Landon Helms traveled from Emmett to Sacramento, Calif. last week with his eyes fixed on gold. Not a gold, but three golds. He comes home this week from the USATF National Junior Olympics with two of those cherished medals. His third is a shiny silver, as he just missed his trifecta in a hot and rushed Sunday performance.

Helms is not the only Huskie bringing home honors from the national stage in the sport of pole vault. Sisters Tatum and Addison Richards each finished in the top six of their age classifications to receive All American status.

