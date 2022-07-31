Landon Helms traveled from Emmett to Sacramento, Calif. last week with his eyes fixed on gold. Not a gold, but three golds. He comes home this week from the USATF National Junior Olympics with two of those cherished medals. His third is a shiny silver, as he just missed his trifecta in a hot and rushed Sunday performance.
Helms is not the only Huskie bringing home honors from the national stage in the sport of pole vault. Sisters Tatum and Addison Richards each finished in the top six of their age classifications to receive All American status.
Helms got his week off to a quick start, winning the grueling ten-event decathlon by more than 850 points on Tuesday. To claim his third National decathlon championship of the summer, Helms had to play cat and mouse with a couple of competitors over the opening day of competition, but he didn’t take long on day two to make no doubt on the eventual outcome.
Monday opened as a two-man race from the 100 meters all the way through the 400 meters. Helms and Will Quintana of Fort Worth, Texas were neck and neck through the opening five events. Helms posted new personal bests in the high jump and 400 meters to be within 43 points of the Texan at night fall.
Tuesday, however, was all Helms. The recent Emmett High graduate was edged out in his 110 hurdle specialty by .01 seconds but then won the discus with a new personal record throw of 141’07” and added a win in his strongest event — the pole vault, clearing 16’4.75 inches.
All he had to do in the final two events was not scratch. Helms fouled on his first javelin throw but then tossed a safe 104’ effort on his third try to lock up the title.
In the 1,500 meter finale Helms posted a time of 4:53.38 — shaving nearly seven seconds off his previous best in the event — to end the meet with 6,988 total points. Quintana finished with 6,119 points and Axel Verdoorn of Elk Grove, Calif. finished third with 5,991 points.
In ten events, Helms won two, claimed three seconds, two thirds, and two fourths. An eleventh place finish in the javelin may have cost him a shot at breaking his personal decathlon point record of 7,051 set at the NIKE Nationals in June.
With the decathlon behind him, Helms focused in on a week preparing to try to nab two more golds on July 31. Temperatures in Sacramento were only slightly cooler than back home in Emmett.
The recent EHS graduate knew his longest shot was likely the 110 meter hurdles. It would take three rounds of races over three different days to pull off the upset in that event. Helms won his preliminary round and his semifinal but had the fourth fastest time to seed into Sunday’s finals.
Helms put together his fastest race since setting the Idaho High School record in the event in May, crossing the tape in 13.98. It was good enough for second, just behind Washington state champion Andre Korbmacher of Bellingham, Washington who ran 13.68.
Ten minutes later Helms was on the runway for the pole vault, having already passed on six levels as his competitors eliminated each other. When Helms stepped up and cleared 15’1” on his first attempt he had only two competitors still in the competition. He passed on 15’7” and then claimed the national title clearing 16’4.75”. He passed on 16’6.75 but failed to clear 17’0.75 in three attempts.
The Richards sisters gave fair warning that pole vaulting will not become an obscure or less competitive sport in Emmett anytime soon, even with Helms headed off to Texas A & M at the end of August.
Addison Richards, who will be an eighth grader at Emmett Middle School this fall, placed fifth in the 13-14 classification of girls pole vault. She recorded a personal record best of 8’8.25”. Only three girls cleared the next increment of 9’2”.
Tatum Richards, already a two-time Idaho State girls pole vault champion, added All American behind her name with a fourth place finish in the 17-18 age classification in the pole vault. Tatum, who will be a senior at EHS this fall, cleared 12’1.5” along with five other girls, essentially tying for second, but was placed fourth on basis of number of misses. The event was won by Tessa Mudd of South Carolina who cleared 14 feet.