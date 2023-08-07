Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Squaw Butte Chapter of Back Country Horseman of Idaho spend a lot of summer weekends doing trail or trailhead work in the mountains, or providing pack support for other volunteer trail crews. In July some members provided the pack support to a trail crew out of the Moscow/Pullman area spending a week cutting trees on trails in the Frank Chuck Wilderness. 

Dan Waugh, of the Squaw Butte Chapter was the lead packer for the group and provided the following account of the trip back out of the Wilderness. 


Recommended for you

Load comments