Packing up supplies to take into teams of Back Country Horseman who make forays into Idaho forests and wilderness to improve trail conditions. Some of the teams make week-long trips in the summer and get supply relief from other groups.
Pack trains help provide support for crews of Back Country Horsemen who go deep into Idaho wilderness at time to repair and restore trails for hikers and other non-motorized recreation users.
Dan Waugh photo
Dan Waugh photo
Pack ponies make the trips lighter for the horses carrying riders for long trips into the wilderness.
The Squaw Butte Chapter of Back Country Horseman of Idaho spend a lot of summer weekends doing trail or trailhead work in the mountains, or providing pack support for other volunteer trail crews. In July some members provided the pack support to a trail crew out of the Moscow/Pullman area spending a week cutting trees on trails in the Frank Chuck Wilderness.
Dan Waugh, of the Squaw Butte Chapter was the lead packer for the group and provided the following account of the trip back out of the Wilderness.
"Picked up the Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation trail crew. They did an amazing job clearing over 5 miles and cutting more than 550 trees with a crosscut saw. If you haven't ran one then you wouldn't understand the task of this. But 3 crosscut teams can get to work!
We arrived and had thunderstorms overhead. Marja and I got to spend the evening of our arrival hanging out in our camper. We watched multiple bucks try to get the horses and mules alfalfa most of the evening. They sure wanted the snacks.
The morning of the pack out was cool and wet and came early. Thank goodness for good hot coffee. We had the seven pack animals and two riding horses saddled and ready to go in about an hour. The ride in was great and without issue. The trail was wet so zero dust which is always a blessing. However, the bogs were deeper and sloppier than last week.
This trip, Silas one of our new Welsh ponies had no problems and did his job in the string. It's funny how the very first trip of the season, actually in the hills doing work, can make your stock overly excited. Last year Pedro our burro had a tantrum on the first trip out, this year it was Silas. Pedro was reluctant to lead last week starting out but now just bebops along. Pretty sure I have the cutest little ass doing work in the Idaho Wilderness. Pedro makes everyone smile who sees him putting in work.
We arrived at camp around 9:30 a.m. I showed my appreciation for what these crews do by unloading 2 dozen donuts that I packed in for them. Needless to say the twelve person crew devoured them in no time flat. With their help we got bags loaded and lashed down. I have packed the trail crew leader before and its always cool to see people remember things that you taught them. I showed him how to do the decker diamond and I'm sure he could likely pack his own mule at this point.
Marja and I took our time lining out the strings. I had 3 of my mules and Pedro my donk and Marja had 3 of our Welsh. We wanted to give the crew plenty of time to get ahead of us. The first several miles were awesome staying just ahead of the storm and not needing our dusters. However, the bogs were near the trailhead.
Our newest mule Fatty Lumkins caught his pack navigating the long stretch of the bog causing it to get caught on a deadfall and it rolled on him. All he did was sit down like a dog and look at me. We got off and rolled his pack back on top and he just stood up like thanks and gave me a snuffle. We got him reset and we finished the last mile to the trucks and crossed the creek with smiles at another great pack trip."
Want to be part of the efforts?
To learn more about the Back Country Horsemen of Idaho visit their website at: https://bchi.org/. You can also email Heather Donesky with the Squaw Butte Chapter at donesky@msn.com .