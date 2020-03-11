The Emmett High track team took a rather small contingent to the Idaho High School State Track and Field Championships last Spring – seven athletes to be exact. They still came home with six medal stand placements including a pair of State titles. The remarkable thing is that six of those seven athletes return for 2020 providing veteran coach Jim Hines a nice nucleus to work with.
The season gets underway on Thursday with the Huskies travel to Kuna for a Southern Idaho Conference tri-meet with Caldwell and the host Kavemen. It will take a few weeks, however, before Hine’s track team will have its full complement of returnees.
Absent for at least a month is two-time State champion Landon Helms. As a freshman last year Helms won the State pole vault competition with a school and State 4A record 15’6” vault. He has since pushed his PR to within an inch of the 17 foot barrier and is the top ranked sophomore vaulter in the Nation.
Helms is taking some time to allow a stress fracture in his foot, suffered during the fall football season, to heal better. He competed on the tender foot in indoor pole vault competitions around the country this winter. He wants some time off before he returns not only to the pole vault pit but his hurdle specialities. Helms took first in the 110 hurdles at State in May and placed third in the 300 hurdles.
Also planning to emerge from the training room and return to the top of her sport is junior Lacy Yates. Yates competed last spring on a broken foot and still won the District III title and took third at State in the discus. She had won the event at State as a freshman and should be a strong contender to return to that level this spring. After State rodeo last summer she had surgery on the foot and was recovered enough to participate in some indoor track events this winter — winning the discus at a Nike sponsored event at the Idaho Center in February.
A senior looking to put the capper on her outstanding high school track career is Gemma LaVergne. She has been on the awards podiums in cross country and track and field since her freshman year. Last year she took second in the 800 and sixth in the 3,200 meters at State.
Senior Morgan Rowe and junior Graci Willis will each be striving for a return trip to State and both have also been competing in the club-team winter indoor season. The sixth returning State competitor from last Spring is junior Axel Sanchez in the weight events.
Despite taking the small contingent to State, Emmett finished eleventh in both the boys and girls team standings with over 25 teams competing in each bracket last year.
Distance running – anchored by LaVergne and her twin brother Joel – will be the most likely place for the Huskies to score track points this season. Field events, however, will be the team’s strong suit – particularly in pole vault and the weight events.
“We don’t have a lot of speed and what we do have is very young,” coach Hines said. “Several of the kids have been working out with the Idaho YMCA indoor team and they should be ready to go right off the bat. Others are pretty much just getting the winter kinks out in these opening weeks.”
Early season turnout of athletes has been impressive. Nearly 70 boys and just over 40 girls have signed up and in most cases showed up for the mandatory pre-season practices. Those are strong numbers for Emmett, though are pale in comparison to the size of teams the other 4A schools in the SIC will likely field this Spring.
Bishop Kelly will again be considered the power in the conference. The BK girls won the State team title a year ago, and the boys finished second – just two points behind Skyline of Idaho Falls. Middleton was the second strongest team from District III at State, finishing in the top five in both team competitions.
The Huskies will not get a lot of opportunities to show off their track skills at home this season. The only home track meet at Emmett will be the annual Probst-Walker Invitational on April 2. The District III meet will be at Bishop Kelly May 8 and 9 and State will be back at Eagle High School on May 15 and 16.