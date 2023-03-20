Hadley triple jump

Emmett’s Erin Hadley qualified for State in the triple jump last year as a freshman.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


After seeing their season-opening track meet at Emmett canceled the previous week, the Huskies found themselves debuting in a Southern Idaho Conference Tri-Meet against two of the season favorites at perennial power Bishop Kelly.

The Knights with as many as a dozen or more entrants in many events ran away with the team titles in the three-way with Skyview placing second and Emmett third. But early season is about just getting the kinks out and finding your footing and several Huskies did just that.


Recommended for you

Load comments