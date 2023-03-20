After seeing their season-opening track meet at Emmett canceled the previous week, the Huskies found themselves debuting in a Southern Idaho Conference Tri-Meet against two of the season favorites at perennial power Bishop Kelly.
The Knights with as many as a dozen or more entrants in many events ran away with the team titles in the three-way with Skyview placing second and Emmett third. But early season is about just getting the kinks out and finding your footing and several Huskies did just that.
Emmett girls scored 34.5 points, led by a pair of wins.
Senior Tatum Richards, the two-time defending State Pole Vault champion, easily won the event clearing 11 feet. That put her ahead of a pair of teammates — Leyna Winegar, a senior, cleared 8 feet for second and Rachel Winegar, a sophomore claimed fourth clearing 6 feet.
Richards then was edged at the wire in the 100 meter hurdles by two-hundreths of a second to take second.
Sophomore Erin Hadley matched Richard’s afternoon. Hadley won the Triple Jump with a personal best 32’10” effort and her 14’9.5 in the Long Jump claimed second.
Emmett boys showed off their strength in the field weight events to score a 26 point team total.
Senior Hunter Enick and sophomore Blake Johns swept the top to spots in the Shot Put. Johns’ personal record toss of 48’7” just missed catching his teammate by two inches. Emmett placed five in the top 12 in the event.
Enich, Johns and Rhett Spencer all finished in the top seven in the Discus.
Junior Lucas Briscoe cleared 5’8” to win the High Jump.
Track and Field is off now through Spring Break, returning to competition March 31 in a Quad Meet at Ridgevue.