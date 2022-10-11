Support Local Journalism


With some 40 seniors harboring memories of a two-year losing streak to Emmett, the top-ranked and undefeated Bishop Kelly Knights were totally prepared for the Huskies trip to Boise on Friday. Using a physical rushing attack and a laser precise play-action passing game, the Knights posted a statement 43-19 win over Emmett to all but clinch the 4A SIC Conference Championship.

The Huskies played nose to nose with the Knights for three quarters — but a second-quarter domination by the Knights fueled by great field position and pin-point passing from senior quarterback Hadley Smith was too much to rally back from.

