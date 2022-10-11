With some 40 seniors harboring memories of a two-year losing streak to Emmett, the top-ranked and undefeated Bishop Kelly Knights were totally prepared for the Huskies trip to Boise on Friday. Using a physical rushing attack and a laser precise play-action passing game, the Knights posted a statement 43-19 win over Emmett to all but clinch the 4A SIC Conference Championship.
The Huskies played nose to nose with the Knights for three quarters — but a second-quarter domination by the Knights fueled by great field position and pin-point passing from senior quarterback Hadley Smith was too much to rally back from.
“The play action really broke our backs,” EHS coach Rich Hargitt said. “We knew what they do and do so well. They are balanced offensively and when you have to focus on the running game they really stretch you out for the play action. Tonight they were nails on. That’s the best BK team I’ve seen in my five years here.”
Pollsters agree and have the Knights at the top of the 4A rankings this week. The win all but clinched the SIC title for Bishop Kelly — with only road games against Columbia and Skyview left in the season. One win and the championship trophy is secured. Friday night was about wrestling the crown away from Emmett who had beaten the Knights two consecutive years to bring home the hardware.
On Senior Night in Boise, the Knights took the opening kickoff and marched down the field on five running plays and a 41-yard pass and run connection between Smith and Max Ciovacco.
Emmett countered with an 80-yard drive finished off with a 41-yard Dakota Perry to Stevie Howe strike down the middle of the field.
But after trading defensive stands on their next possessions, BK again used a play action pass connection to set up Smith for a 19-yard scoring run to make it 15-6. Defensive stops then handed the Knights consecutive possessions deep in Emmett territory and Hadley converted each into passing scores for a 29-6 halftime lead.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The Huskies came out with an impressive 75-yard drive to start the second half, scoring on a seven-yard Ry Fullerton run four minutes into the half. But the Knights responded with time-consuming drive, running and tossing short play action passes to score twice more. A 15-play, 86-yard fourth quarter scoring drive ending in a three-yard Perry to Christian Sanchez score was too little, too late.
Smith was 15-19 throwing the ball for BK, four of those passes finding receivers on routes to the endzone. His 174 passing yards were matched by 174 rushing yards by a host of Knight backs.
Perry was 11-21 passing for 117 yards as the Knights doubled teamed Howe downfield after the early score and limited Huskie completions to short routes most of the night. Fullerton was the primary ground attack for Emmett, carrying the ball 30 times for 130 yards.
Despite seeing its aspirations for a third straight SIC crown likely erased, the Huskies still have plenty to play for. They are a lock for the playoffs and a win against Vallivue this Friday night would clinch a home field position in the first round.
But it won’t be easy. The Falcons will conclude their season against Emmett on Friday and are currently 3-1 in the conference while the Huskies are 2-1. Vallivue lost earlier this season to BK, 35-6. The Falcons have perhaps the most potent running game in the conference, averaging over 300 yards per night.
“This is our biggest game of the year in terms of determining our future hopes,” Hargitt said. “If you want to be good and go some place in the playoffs we need to get to 7-2 and that means taking on one of the toughest, best coached teams in the conference. It’ll be an old-fashioned slugfest as both teams are known for physical play. A war of attrition.”
Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday on Tony Villanueva Field at Huskie Stadium.