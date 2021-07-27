We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
When the fourth annual Cory Holm Memorial Heart and Hustle tournament gets underway this Friday afternoon, there is a lot more than bragging rights for weekend softball players at stake. The event is geared to make the legacy of the former Emmett High athlete live on through the lives and dreams of young athletes for years to come.
Since its inception, the Heart and Hustle has concentrated on celebrating Holm’s life — particularly the all-in manner in which he led it. Holms passed away in the spring of 2018 due to complications attributed to his paralysis sustained in a sports injury three years earlier. Holm was distinguished throughout his multi-sport playing days at Emmett High for his drive and the manner in which he pulled teammates together to perform at a higher level.
Even after the devastating injury while playing baseball at Treasure Valley Community College he continued to inspire others. Among those were many of his former teammates that will be playing this weekend on the Tom’s Cabin softball team that is a two-time champion of the event.
Entering this week there were still a couple of openings available for teams who would like to participate. There is also plenty of room for volunteers to help through the three-day event in plenty of roles. Contributions to the silent auction or raffle items are also still welcome. You can access all these opportunities online at coryholm.com. All games will be centered on the 12th Street Hoppell Field in Emmett.
If you are unable to make the event, you can purchase a commemorative t-shirt on-line or make a direct financial contribution to the event.
All proceeds go to the Cory Holm Memorial Foundation to fund baseball scholarships at TVCC and assist funding numerous youth sports activities in Emmett.