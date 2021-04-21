The girls doubles teams on the Emmett High tennis squad have been on fire since spring break ended. Last week both the number-one and number-two slots picked up impressive victories over perennial tennis power Bishop Kelly in Southern Idaho Conference action on the Emmett City Park tennis courts.
The number-two pairing of Devony Hunter and Abigale Church has an eight match winning streak going, including a 6-3, 7-6 win over a Bishop Kelly team last Tuesday. Their season record of 8-1 is among the top five in the state in doubles with just three weeks left to the regular season.
Goldie Mumford and Kelly Crawford have both stepped away from the singles side of the court and have paired to go 7-2 at the number-one doubles position so far this spring. Last week they rallied for a three-set 4-6, 6-4. 6-0 win against the Knights who are the 2019 defending state girls tennis team champions.
“Both teams are really playing well right now,” coach Dean LeBreton said. “In fact all the kids are really showing tremendous improvement. Starting through the league schedule for the second time we have picked up more wins on each outing compared to the first meetings.”
The two girls pairs were the only wins against BK but they were joined with two other doubles teams posting wins against Nampa on Wednesday. Mumford/Crawford won 6-4, 7-6 and Hunter/Church cruised 6-0, 6-3.
Landon Barron and Gage Horton teamed up for a 7-6, 6-3 win at number-two boys and Noah Shiflett teamed with Halie Allen to win the number-one mixed doubles match 7-5, 6-2. The boys pair of Paxton Gregory and Gabe King pushed Nampa’s number-one doubles to three sets before falling 2-6, 5-7, 4-6.
LeBreton acknowledged that each of the girls doubles teams have some difficult matches ahead, but sees each having a legitimate shot at getting a strong seed in the upcoming District III tournament. Performances at Districts, which can sometimes see totally new teams show up as some schools reshuffle their singles players, will determine who makes the State field May 21-22 in Boise.
District III is traditionally strong at State. The last time there was an Idaho State Tennis tournament in 2019 Bishop Kelly took first in girls with Vallivue and Middleton third and fourth. Middleton won the boys title in 2019 just ahead of Bishop Kelly and Ridgevue in a top-three sweep by the conference.
Emmett did not have anyone advance to State in 2019.
This week the netters are going to be busy. After hosting Weiser in a non-conference on Monday and Ridgevue in a league match on Tuesday they travel to Vallivue for critical doubles matchups with the Falcons on Thursday.