Takes No. 1 to stop Huskie win streak

Emmett knew it had its hands full going into Friday night’s matchup with Middleton. The Vikings came into the game undefeated in Southern Idaho Conference play and ranked number-one in the State 4A ranks.
The Huskies, however, were coming off a two-game winning streak in conference and building some confidence. That moxie showed early as three different players drilled three-pointers in the first six minutes and Emmett took a 10-8 lead. But five turnovers were converted into 9 straight Middleton points over the next three minutes and the visitors had a little breathing room.
They were unable to breath easy though until late in the game as Emmett kept doggin’ the Vikings. A Timmy Williams offensive put-back pulled the margin down to one, 23-22, before Middleton finished the first half with the last six points. A quick start to the second half pushed the margin to 12 three minutes into the period. But then Caden Young nailed 14 straight points for Emmett – including four long-range bombs to get it back to six points early in the fourth quarter. A 19-2 run over the next six minutes provided the Vikings all they needed to keep at the top of the league.
The 64-46 final score looked substantial but was significantly closer than the first meeting between the teams in December when Middleton prevailed by 37 points. It was closer than almost anyone has gotten to the Vikings in recent weeks.
“It was certainly a better game,” Emmett coach Dave Dust said. “We showed a lot of grit, a lot of effort and really attacked well at times in all aspects of the game. That is a very good team we competed with tonight.”
Emmett got 17 points from Young. Bryr Walker led Huskie rebounding efforts against the taller Vikings with ten – Young added another eight. Middleton had four different players in double-figure scoring.
The loss put an end to a run where the Huskies paired both of their SIC wins this season. After breaking through with a home win against Caldwell, last week Emmett held on for a 51-50 road win at Ridgevue.
The Huskies rallied from a seven point early deficit to hold the upper hand through most of the second half. The Warhawks had the final possession but Emmett turned them away.
Walker led Emmett scoring against Ridgevue with 13 points. Young added nine and a game-high 12 rebounds.
A road game at Nampa on Tuesday will be followed this week with a home encounter with Bishop Kelly on Thursday.