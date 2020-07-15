SW Idaho fishing haven gets upgrades

A recent donation by the Gem State Fly Fishers has resulted in some significant upgrades to Idaho Fish and Game’s Wilson Ponds. Improvements to the pond complex include the installation of 10 steel benches in various locations around the ponds, as well as the addition of steel railings to all of the fishing docks. The club’s generous donation paid for the entirety of the project from materials to construction to installation.
Gem State Fly Fishers is a Nampa-based fly angler’s club that has been in existence for over 40 years and has a long history of partnering with Idaho Fish and Game. Some previous projects and partnerships include helping with the Nampa Fish Hatchery building remodel, and donating funds to help create Wilson Ponds and build the information kiosks. The club has also been involved in many other projects ranging from simple trash clean up at local waters to helping with Bull Trout and Chinook Salmon recovery efforts.