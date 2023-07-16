...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Through midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ tonight.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Emmett's Cody Muffley tags out a Nampa runner at the plate in the second inning of the B Legion District tournament opener last week.
Legion baseball in Emmett has a number of challenges to contend with each year - from the often stifling heat to an ever-flexing schedule and roster. Those elements were again in play this year but both the Blue Devils (A league) and the Blue Angels (Junior B league) were able to put together solid seasons before they came to an end last week.
Many of Emmett's baseball players also spend significant time in the summer at basketball and/or football camps in addition to family vacations and summer jobs so getting in seven innings of baseball - and sometime double headers - is not always easy. But they face the challenge.
The Blue Angels found themselves in that squeeze of other commitments last week. Seeded seventh into the District tournament, the Emmett juniors put together a massive end of season rally to finish third and earn a sport in the Legion junior State tournament this week. They will be passing on the opportunity, however, as a football camp conflict this week will leave them without enough players to compete.
But last week, compete they did.
The Angels lost their double-elimination tournament opener to second-seeded Nampa, 2-1, when the Warriors scored with two-out in the bottom of the seventh.
Emmett wouldn't go quietly into the summer sunset, however. On Tuesday Jackson Simonson drove in a pair of runs with a couple of hits as the Angels eliminated Melba 4-2. They broke out the bats to eliminate Boise later on the same day as Elijah Weers came within one out of a complete game no-hitter in a 14-1 romp.
That punched their ticket as one of four teams eligible to advance to State from the District, but they weren't done yet. On Wednesday they rode a complete game pitching performance from Layden Korell for a 6-5 win over Parma.
The third straight win earned them a semi-final rematch with Nampa. Unfortunately, deja vu. The Warriors scored on a bottom of the seventh two-out balk for a 10-9 win.