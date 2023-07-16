Support Local Journalism


Legion baseball in Emmett has a number of challenges to contend with each year - from the often stifling heat to an ever-flexing schedule and roster.  Those elements were again in play this year but both the Blue Devils (A league) and the Blue Angels (Junior B league) were able to put together solid seasons before they came to an end last week.

Many of Emmett's baseball players also spend significant time in the summer at basketball and/or football camps in addition to family vacations and summer jobs so getting in seven innings of baseball - and sometime double headers - is not always easy. But they face the challenge. 


