Concerns with the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 has prompted local 4A and 5A schools to suspend all sports competitions at least until March 30. That decision came Sunday night from the Southern Idaho Conference after a joint call by the superintendents of the respective member school districts.
Many of the schools have also called for an early start to the normal spring break with the hope that when break is over March 30, a clearer picture will be available as to the whether spring seasons can be resumed or not.
The decision comes at the end of the first full week of spring competition.
Many neighboring states have already scrapped the entire spring schedule. The Idaho High School Activities Association has not made a statewide determination, preferring each league and school make those decisions independently. The IHSAA traditionally only makes mandates regarding the state competitions that it organizes.
Last week the IHSAA did cancel its State Debate competition and announced at the same time the cancellation of the State Cheer and Dance competition schedule for this coming weekend at the Idaho Center in Nampa. Emmett High cheer was scheduled to participate in three disciplines at State. There are no plans to revive the event later this year.
The IHSAA has made no determination on spring State championships normally held in May.
Many schools in the smaller classifications have decided to continue play this week, up to their scheduled spring breaks.
Spring sports scheduling is usually chaotic due to weather conditions and athlete directors are used to shifting game dates, times, and official assignments. Rescheduling an entire season after a two-week hiatus may be problematic.
The best case scenario would be the spread of COVID-19 in Idaho has leveled off by the end of the month and everything could start returning to a normal routine. Since spring break was already scheduled for March 23-27 most teams are only losing a couple of games this week.
The examples, however, provided by professional and collegiate sports programs do not lend much hope that the season will resume by early April. The NCAA and most Idaho colleges and universities have ended their competitive and practice seasons for the year.
If schedules could be resumed, Emmett golf and track are the most likely not to have a home meet restored. The only home golf meet for EHS this spring was scheduled for this Monday. The only home track meet for EHS this year, the Probst-Walker Invitational on April 2, is one of the largest meets of the year and traditionally draws hundreds of athletes and fans. On-going concerns for large group gatherings and the sheer manpower required to host the meet will likely make its continuance this year improbable.
At this time team practice schedules will also be suspended until March 30 according to EHS athletic Director Gavin Watson.