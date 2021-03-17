Just a year ago the opening week of high school spring sports disappeared in a flash. After a single week of competition, the spring sports seasons were halted “temporarily” as schools suspended play as well as classroom instruction until after the scheduled spring break to see how the coronavirus threat would play out. They never returned.
High expectations for many of Emmett High’s senior athletes last spring were never allowed to see the light of day. Unlike college’s which have offered an extra year of eligibility for athletes to extend their careers, 2020 high school seniors experienced a silent conclusion to most competitive sports careers.
Several Emmett teams had prospects for notable seasons in 2020. The baseball team returned a nucleus of young team that made it all the way to a state play-in game in 2019. The golf team returned four seniors and a junior who placed fifth at State the year before. Track and field athletes were poised to reset school records and even some state and national marks were in jeopardy.
The coronavirus cloud has continued to hang over EHS athletes throughout the past year but remarkably full seasons have been achieved in fall and winter sports. This week the spring athletes got their restart and with the move outside fan attendance at events appear to be less restrictive though many health safety protocols will remain in place.
For the athletes who missed their final seasons the return to play this spring might carry a sting of regret and a case of “what might have been”. For those who have a renewed opportunity this spring there are likely no sweeter words than what echoed across baseball and softball diamonds last week — “Play Ball!”