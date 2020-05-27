Some sports to resume as Idaho rebounds

It’s not going to be a normal summer of sports activities, but it at least now appears that some action will be available for local athletes. Among those activities will be the return to the weight room for the Emmett High football team – just a little less crowded.
“I guess its a matter of seeing how long it takes us to get back to where we were on March 15,” EHS football coach Rich Hargitt said. “I thought we had made tremendous strides in the off season weight program, a lot of kids had really made huge progress. Now its how far did we fall back and how long does it take to catch back up.”
He will start finding out on June 1 when his summer conditioning program, heavily based in the weight room, is allowed to resume.
The Southern Idaho Conference, which Emmett is a member of the 4A division, has introduced a Summer Reintroduction Program 2020 plan which as received approval from its member superintendents and apparently a nod from the Idaho High School Activities Association.
That program calls for a three-phase restart of activities which begins June 1 with individual conditioning in school gyms and outdoor spaces as long as they can be compliant with group sizing and physical distancing rules.
Hargitt joked that his spread offense formations could have really wide gaps early on. “I guess we can spread the entire width of the field and see what that creates.”
The specific limitations early on means no more than 20 people in a gym or weight room facility at a time and not more than 50 on the field. Hargitt is going to stagger his weight sessions throughout the day instead of his normal group workouts complete with peanut butter sandwiches and milk at the end.
Those numbers in each group setting may be able to increase when Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebound program is scheduled to kick in. Camps and competitions may be able to follow shortly thereafter but not in time to save two special elements Hargitt had prepared for his team this summer.
“We will not be going to the camp in Utah and the teams we had coming in from Colorado, California and Nevada will not be able to travel here in July,” Hargitt said. “We have a commitment from all those schools that they want first dibs on 2021 but it can’t happen this year.”
Hargitt sees the disruption of his weight program this spring as a potential stumbling block in the fall if high school football is able to kick off in traditional fashion.
“We know that we have to be the best conditioned, strongest, and most aggressive team on the field in the SIC if we are to have a chance to compete,” Hargitt said. Our lack of total numbers don’t give us the luxury of platooning like our opponents and pacing kids during a game. We have to go all out from kickoff to the final gun and that means conditioning. All schools have the same lag period this year but that numbers difference could be amplified for us this season.”
He’s not conceding anything, however. “We have kids that are willing to do what it takes to get there. We just have to see how far we have to go and how long its going to take to make the journey.”
Once the team can move to large group activities, including some scrimmage activity in July, the Huskies will have a new all-weather track surface ringing their field. The older surface has been removed and new running surface material will be applied in the next couple of weeks as weather allows.
Baseball a no go this summer
Beyond EHS football, not much else is going to be hopping for the early part of summer. The Little League Season has been washed out and there will be no all-star league representation as a result. The Emmett Little League is hoping to host some “sandlot” play dates at the fields on the Gem Island Sports Complex in July and are contemplating a fall season of some type.
American Legion baseball is not going to be a part of the summer scene in the Treasure Valley either.
The Emmett Blue Devils and Blue Angels hope to return in 2021.
Youth football signups underway
The Emmett organization that manages Optimist football for Emmett kids through the Boise Optimist program is currently holding signups for youth ages 8 through 11. The program ideally needs about 80 kids total in those age brackets to form competitive teams and are currently short of those numbers. Signups can be completed online at emmettyouthsports.com and need to be completed no later than June 1. Payment plans are available so don’t think you are locked out if you can’t currently afford the total registration fees.
Questions regarding the program or interest in coaching or officiating should be directed to Tim Simpson at 208-365-2160 or you can email him through the organization website.