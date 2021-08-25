Kevin Solis has shown that he can develop soccer players. Last season he won the Southern Idaho Conference girls soccer coach of the year award. This year he has changed ends of the field and will be coaching the Emmett High boys team — a team he and his brothers have starred on in recent years.
For the first-year boys coach, however, its not about him. It’s about the talented team of mixed experiences that he will be coaching.
Two seasons ago the Huskies went from winless to a State tournament trophy winner. Last season, staggered at times by the uneven season dictated by COVID outbreaks — mostly among opponents, they nearly returned to State.
The Huskies were a penalty kick away from upsetting undefeated Bishop Kelly in the District semi-finals. Then they beat Middleton before falling to Vallivue in the third place game.
A number of All-SIC players graduated but some return and Solis will have the task of weaving them into a unit with a handful of newcomers. The biggest hole to fill might be two-time All SIC Goalie Ryan Solis. Senior Silas Massey has been shadowing Solis for three years and the coach feels he’s certainly up to the job.
Four second team All-SIC players graduated but four honorable mentions return to form the nucleus of this year’s team in front of Massey.
Senior forwards David Ramirez and David Bratcher return off that list. Middle fielders Cesar Espinoza, a senior and Ezra Andelin, a sophomore are also returning honorees.
Yet its the defense that coach Solis sees as the Huskies possible biggest strength.
“We should be pretty stout in the backfield,” Solis said. “We didn’t score a lot last year but we stayed in games and won a number with our defense. We will need to do that again this year.
Anchoring that defense is Jorge Rivera, starting for his fourth season in the heart of the defense. He is joined by fellow seniors Jesse Ayala and Luis Machuca. The fourth defender is new to the program, sophomore Stephen Dubowsky, a transfer from California.
Completing the mid-field starters are sophomores Gavin Brown and Diego Martin del Campo. Senior Jeremy Chayama will join Bratcher and Ramirez at the front of the attack.
Providing the Huskies needed depth in a very physical Southern Idaho Conference are senior Beto Hinojosa, and junior Ulysses Chavez-Vargas.
Solis is optimistic not only with the returning numbers, but the manner in which they have returned. Perhaps engaged might be a better word than returned.
“We have had consistently 18 players with us all summer long,” Solis said. “That has been much more consistent than normal since July and I think that is showing results on the field.”
Part of that engagement included a team trip to Salt Lake at the end of July. The team was able to take in a game of the MSL Real Salt Lake professional soccer team and Solis says it provided a lot of encouragement and inspiration.
The trip was possible because of funds the team raised parking cars at a Truck Rally at the Mitchell Industrial Park complex in early July.
“It took a lot of teamwork to pull that task off, sharing shifts and duties, and it provided a great example of what we can do when we work together,” Solis said.
Will that engagement and inspiration pay off on the field. Solis is optimistic but he knows that a State tournament berth has at least two very larget hurdles ahead — Bishop Kelly which returns nine starters from last year’s District championship team, and perennial power Caldwell.
“Beyond that I would like to see us as a contender, and not so much as a dark horse,” Solis said. “I believe we belong at the top of the second tier of the conference and if we play the kind of aggressive soccer we are practicing when we get on the game pitch we should be in the chase.”
The chase began with a non-conference game at Weiser on Monday and at Capital on Tuesday. League action will open at home against Nampa on Thursday, Aug. 26. JV hits the field at 4:30 p.m. and the Varsity should begin shortly after 6 p.m. at Gregory Field on the EHS campus.