The hopes of the EHS softball team punching a ticket to the Idaho High School Softball Championships has been delayed a bit. Monday evening the Huskies were scheduled to host Vallivue in a District III semi-final with a pass to State on the line. Due to the heavy moisture accumulated Monday, that game has been moved to Tuesday, 5 p.m. at Emmett High.
For a while Saturday afternoon it looked like Emmett might be bitten with an upset bid by Nampa. The Bulldogs used a four-run fourth to take a 4-1 lead and the visitors were up 5-2 heading the bottom of the fifth. Then the second-seeded Huskies came alive, scoring five runs and then coasting in for the 7-5 win.
Three Huskies errors were a contributing factor in the slow Emmett start but Kylie Yanzuk drove in a two runs with a single, and Hailee Stephenson hit a home run to add the power to Harper Goodwin’s four hit, two run afternoon. Natalie Goslin added a pair of hits as the Huskies outhit Nampa 11-5.
Emmett was seeded second in the tournament behind undefeated and defending State champion Bishop Kelly after concluding the regular season with a 16-6 win over Columbia on Tuesday.
Stephenson was three for three at the plate against the Wildcats, including a pair of home runs to drive in four runs. Yanzuk was a perfect four for four, driving in three runs. Karlee Cauraugh plated three runs with a single.
A win over Vallivue on Tuesday would put the Huskies into the District title game on Thursday at Nampa’s West Park. A loss would leave them on a long road back with elimination games on Wednesday and Thursday at West Park and a play-in game on Saturday against an eastern Idaho team.