Emmett softball recorded a pair of Southern Idaho Conference wins last week to put themselves into position to challenge undefeated in conference Bishop Kelly this week at the top of the standings.
Wednesday the Huskies came from behind against Vallivue for a 7-4 win in a battle for second place. The Falcons took an early 3-1 lead by Emmett rallied back to go up 4-3 in the fifth only to see the home team tie it in the sixth.
Emmett made a definitive statement in the top of the of seventh, scoring three times, to complete the season series sweep with the Falcons.
Emmett outhit Vallivue 10-3 with Raegyn Dupree driving in three runs with two extra base hits. Hailee Stephenson drove in a pair. Kayla Vahlberg and Kylie Yanzuk each had multple hits for the Huskies.
At home to Nampa on Friday the Huskies spotted the Bulldogs a couple of runs in the top of the first inning then settled down to post the ten-run five inning win, 12-2. Emmett jumped on Nampa pitching for 15 hits and scored six times in the bottom of the first to quickly grab back control of the game.
Harper Goodwin, leading off, hit safely three times and scored twice. Stephenson drove in four runs with a three-run double and a sacrifice fly. Kylie Yanzuk and Shelbee Heath each drove in a pair of runs with multiple hit games.
This week the Huskies host Caldwell on Tuesday and then travel to Boise for a rematch with the league leading Knights. BK is ranked number-one in the state coaches poll with the Huskies currently ranked number-two. In an earlier meeting this season the powerful Knight bats overwhelmed Emmett 15-0.
Emmett, 7-2 and 13-3-1 overall, is one game ahead of Vallivue and Middleton in the top half of the SIC standings with a visit from Middleton coming April 28.