By the time you read this account of Emmett High softball fortunes, they could be one win away from a 4A State Tournament berth, or facing three consecutive must-win games to earn the trip to Twin Falls next week.
Saturday the Huskies rolled past Columbia for the third time this season in the opening round of the District III tournament. Emmett grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first then added five runs in each the second and third innings to roll to the 12-1 win.
Hailey Stephenson led Huskie efforts with a three-run double and a sacrifice fly to drive in four runs. Kayla Vahlberg for two for two at the plate, driving in a pair and scoring three times herself. Katy Martinez and Lydia Andrews singled in a pair of runs each. Karadyn Fuller scattered five hits, struck out eight and allowed only two walks to get the win.
It was the second win over the Wildcats in the week. Last Monday the Huskies shutout Columbia in a rain-postponed 10-0 decision. Emmett then dropped a 7-1 road decision to second-seed Skyview on Tuesday. Now the Huskies return to Nampa for a Monday winners bracket game against the Hawks.
A win would push the Huskies into the league championship game on Thursday at Vallivue against either top-seeded Bishop Kelly or Ridgevue at 5 p.m. Winner advances to State while the loser has a second shot on Saturday.
A loss to Skyview puts the Huskies back on the long road to qualify for State with Wednesday and Thursday elimination games just to reach a final showdown on Saturday for the second State ticket.