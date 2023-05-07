Stephenson launches long ball

Emmett's Hailey Stephenson launches a home run in a 10-0 home win against Columbia last Monday. 

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


By the time you read this account of Emmett High softball fortunes, they could be one win away from a 4A State Tournament berth, or facing three consecutive must-win games to earn the trip to Twin Falls next week.

Saturday the Huskies rolled past Columbia for the third time this season in the opening round of the District III tournament.  Emmett grabbed an early 2-0 lead in the first then added five runs in each the second and third innings to roll to the 12-1 win. 


Recommended for you

Load comments