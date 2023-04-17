A strange lack of hitting cost the Huskies sole possession of second place in the Southern Idaho Conference this week. But a restoration of that hitting prowess on Friday keeps Emmett comfortably in the upper half of the league standings as the second trip through the conference schedule begins this week.
It didn’t appear that would be the case early in the week. The Huskies were cruising against visiting Vallivue on Tuesday with a 5-1 lead going to the seventh. The Falcons, however, manufactured five runs on the strength of six bases on balls and two Emmett errors to take a 6-5 lead in the top of the inning.
Emmett, which outhit Vallivue 13—4 on the afternoon, bounced back with three straight hits in the bottom of the inning for the two runs need to walk off with the win. Harper Goodwin opened the game with a solo home run and also had a triple and double before she was intentionally walked to lead-off the seventh and eventually score the tying run ahead of Kayla Vahlberg who scored the winner on a Hailee Stephenson single.
Walks and errors again hampered the Huskies against Skyview on Thursday as the visiting Hawks converted only 6 hits into a 14-1 win. Emmett pitching issued nine walks and committed 6 errors — most of that contributing to the 11 runs scored in the third and fourth innings. Emmett’s lone run came in the second on a Raegyn Dupree solo home run.
It was Emmett’s turn to push across more runs than hits against Columbia on Friday. Goodwin continued her torrid pace at the plate blasting a homerun and two doubles to drive in five runs in the 14-7 road win. Hailee Stephenson added a pair of RBI with a home run and a double.
The Huskies will travel to Caldwell on Tuesday and then host league-leading Bishop Kelly (7-0) on Thursday. Emmett is currently 4-2 in conference with only losses to Skyview and BK in the first trip through the seven-team conference schedule.