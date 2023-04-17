Goodwin blasts deep

Emmett junior Harper Goodwin blasts the first pitch she faced Tuesday over the center field wall to put Emmett up 1-0 on visiting Vallivue. Goodwin was only a single shy of hitting for the cycle.

 Del Gray / Messenger Index

A strange lack of hitting cost the Huskies sole possession of second place in the Southern Idaho Conference this week. But a restoration of that hitting prowess on Friday keeps Emmett comfortably in the upper half of the league standings as the second trip through the conference schedule begins this week.

It didn’t appear that would be the case early in the week. The Huskies were cruising against visiting Vallivue on Tuesday with a 5-1 lead going to the seventh. The Falcons, however, manufactured five runs on the strength of six bases on balls and two Emmett errors to take a 6-5 lead in the top of the inning.


