The Emmett High softball team put together a strong run in the Southern Idaho Conference last year, finishing with a 21-8-1 record (weather sometimes causes ties) and second place in the regular season.
With eight returning starters this spring, first glance appears to indicate a redemption of a District tournament stumble that kept them out of the State tournament. But that road to State has gotten bumpier this year.
With the departure of Middleton and Nampa from the 4A ranks, District III has seen its State window narrowed from 2.5 to 2 spots. And the two for one exchange that brings Skyview back into the 4A SIC is not helpful.
The Hawks are the two-time defending 5A State champions and with perennial power and defending 4A champion Bishop Kelly lurking at the top of the league, the Huskies will have their work cut out for them.
“There will be no room to wiggle,” said EHS coach Shawn Marquez. “If we want to make a run at State we will have to be able to go toe to toe with those two. I believe we can.”
To do that the Huskies will have to continue to get solid hitting and defensive play on a nightly basis. While Emmett has a lot of returners, they are still considered young. Only two seniors dot the roster but the ten juniors were key components a year ago as sophomores.
Gone from the team is power hitter Kylie Yanzuk, who is playing in Jamestown, North Dakota this spring and All-SIC first baseman Shelby Heath.
Back however is senior Karadyn Fuller who was an All-Conference first team selection last year pitching.
Second team All-SIC returnees include senior Hailee Stephenson and junior Kayla Vahlberg.
Junior Harper Goodwin, an honorable mention All-SIC in 2022 was among the Huskies power hitters at the plate last year and defensively she will anchor a three-player rotation behind the plate.
All of the returners have a sore memory of how last season ended. Despite the second seed into the tournament, the Huskies dropped a couple of games when their offense disappeared. Instead of making the 4A State field for the first time in a number of years, they had to sit home and ponder what could have been.
The pondering is over and now the performance will need to return to the field.
Last week the Huskies jumped out to a 2-0 lead against 5A Kuna only to see the Lady Kavemen explode in the second inning to take a 16-3 win.
“We made some key mistakes — all fixable,” said Marquez. “We had some players out of position and we weren’t at full roster due to some of the key players not yet having enough practices in. Kuna is a very good team and we opened the door for them. That is past us and now we can focus on the road ahead.”
Weather disruptions may be the first hurdle on that path to success. The second game last week against Canyon Ridge was cancelled due to weather. Tuesday the Huskies will tackle another 5A foe in Meridian in Emmett.
Most of Emmett’s preseason will be against the larger school division. But then all of their league games are against larger schools as well.
That David vs. Goliath mentality is not something that Marquez is unfamiliar with but not something he dwells on.
“It’s always a tough road, and there are always obstacles,” Marquez said. “This team may still be considered young as lacking in large senior numbers but they have a lot of experience. Many of them play summer club team ball so they are very aware of the challenges they will need to face this year.”
The depth that the Huskies have this year, with the addition of a handful of sophomores to their junior-heavy lineup, could bode well as the season progresses.
Last year Fuller pitched nearly every inning for the Huskies. This year there might be a little relief but the fourth-year varsity player will remain the mainstay in the circle.
Power at the plate will come from, among others, senior Stephenson, juniors Goodwin and Vahlberg, and sophomore Natalie Goslin.
After the Tuesday home game with Meridian, Emmett will travel to Capital on Thursday and host Owyhee on Friday. Then its Spring Break with a first meeting with Bishop Kelly to open the conference season on the road March 29.