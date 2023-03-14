Support Local Journalism


The Emmett High softball team put together a strong run in the Southern Idaho Conference last year, finishing with a 21-8-1 record (weather sometimes causes ties) and second place in the regular season.

With eight returning starters this spring, first glance appears to indicate a redemption of a District tournament stumble that kept them out of the State tournament. But that road to State has gotten bumpier this year.


